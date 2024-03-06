Ramadan 2024: Budget iftars under Dh200 in Abu Dhabi

Restaurants across Abu Dhabi will offer iftar menus during Ramadan, which is expected to begin on Monday. While there are plenty of fine dining and award-winning options to break your fast with, here is a selection that won't break the bank.

Iftars under Dh100

Wagamama

Branches of the Japanese chain have a set menu that includes miso soup, a main course, side, drink and dessert.

Diners can choose from dishes such as chilli chicken ramen, teriyaki soba steak or chicken katsu for mains. Side dishes include chicken gyoza, ebi katsu or Korean fried chicken. End the meal with chocolate layer cake or white ginger cheesecake.

From Dh99 per person; sunset onwards; various locations across Abu Dhabi; wagamama.ae

Jones The Grocer

A three-course meal costs Dh99 at iftar time. Photo: Jones The Grocer

The artisanal Australian chain has a three-course meal for iftar. Dishes include spicy lentil soup, Caesar salad, lamb fatteh and chargrilled harissa chicken. The meal also comes with a lemonade, while an additional Dh15 will get you dessert.

The Fast & Feast menu is available at several locations in Abu Dhabi, including the outposts in Al Mamoura, Al Muneera, Al Raha, Khalidiyah and Al Ain.

Dh99 per person; 5.30pm onwards; various locations across Abu Dhabi; www.jonesthegrocer.com

The Coffee Club

The Coffee Club has six branches in Abu Dhabi. Photo: The Coffee Club

The coffee chain has a set iftar menu for two.

Dishes include sharing platters of pomegranate and date salad, chicken wings, turkey pastrami and garden vegetables served with tahini yoghurt, mayonnaise and blue cheese sauce.

Dh99 for two people; sunset onwards; various locations across Abu Dhabi; thecoffeeclubme.com

Iftars under Dh200

Roots Yas Acres

Located within the Yas Acres Golf and Country Club, the family-friendly restaurant offers Middle Eastern food and international favourites for iftar. Live cooking stations of shish tawouk and lamb chops are on site, alongside dishes such as lasagne, pesto chicken and lamb stew.

Dh120 per person; sunset onwards; Yas Island; 050 757 4808

Flavours at Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Al Ain

Those in Al Ain can break their fast with a variety of cuisines offered at the hotel's all-day dining spot. Lamb ouzi is the highlight of this meal, which also includes various live cooking stations, a desserts section and Ramadan-themed juices.

Dh159 per person; sunset-10pm; Al Sarouj, Al Ain; 056 685 3832

Latest Recipe

The French bistro at Le Meridien Abu Dhabi restaurant will lay out an Arabic buffet at iftar time. Break your fast with dates and Ramadan drinks, before moving on to hot soups, fresh salads and a variety of breads, followed by hot and cold Arabic mezze and mixed grills. There is also a dessert section.

Dh199 per person; sunset onwards; Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, Tourist Club; 056 688 5361

Jing Asia

Arabic cuisine at Jing Asia. Photo: @jingasiayasisland / Instagram

The Asian restaurant at Crowne Plaza Yas Island will offer Arabic cuisine in its iftar buffet. Dishes include hot and cold mezze, as well as hearty mains featuring lamb, chicken and seafood.

Dh159 per person; 6pm-10.30pm; Yas Island; 02 656 3000

Flavours at Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort

The all-day dining restaurant at Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort is serving an Arabic buffet, complete with live stations. Plenty of hot and cold mezze are available, as well as hot soups, salads and a selection of breads. Mains include classic ouzi, plus Ramadan drinks and Arabic sweets.

Dh186 per person; sunset onwards; Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort, Corniche Road; 054 791 9022

Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat Island

Iftar by the beach is on offer at this Hudayriyat Island property, with traditional Arabic dishes on the menu.

Guests can expect beef kebabs, lamb kofta, chicken biryani, lamb ouzi and shish tawouk, in addition to a variety of salads and mezze. There is also a dessert section with Arabic sweets. The iftar is a family-friendly affair with activities such as ring toss, hoop shooting and giant Jenga.

Dh160 per person; sunset onwards; Hudayriyat Island; 02 691 0200

Sidekicks

Head to the restaurant in The WB Abu Dhabi hotel for an international buffet.

Break your fast with nuts and dates – from medjool to safawi. Also on offer is Arabic mezze, a bread station and live pasta counter. For mains, dishes include lamb harees, chicken maqluba, Thai chicken curry and dal makhani. Children have their own spread, and the buffet also includes an extensive dessert bar.

Dh180 per person; 6.30pm-10.30pm; The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton; 02 815 0000

Yas Island Rotana Abu Dhabi

Indian cuisine is on offer at Yas Island Rotana Abu Dhabi. Photo: @rangoli_yasisland / Instagram

Two restaurants of the Yas Island hotel, Choices and Rangoli, are joining forces to serve iftar with an Indian twist. A mix of Arabic and Indian tandoori specials are available, while live entertainment will set the scene.

Dh179 per person; 6.30pm-11.30pm; Yas Island Rotana Abu Dhabi; 02 656 4169

The Lighthouse

The restaurant also offers home catering during Ramadan. Photo: The Lighthouse

The iftar package at this Mediterranean restaurant includes unlimited starters plus a choice of main course. Diners can choose from truffle rigatoni, grilled salmon fillet and more. The meal also comes with one dessert and unlimited soft drinks.

An oud player will be on site to add a soulful touch.

Dh199 per person; sunset onwards; Yas Bay Waterfront; thelighthouse.ae

Saffron

The restaurant at Pearl Rotana Capital Centre is offering Arabic and international dishes. On offer are salads, soups and hot and cold mezze. For mains, diners can indulge in hearty dishes such as lamb ouzi and mixed grills or make their own shawarma at a live station.

An oud player will serenade the guests, while a small movie corner is set up for little ones.

Dh190 per person; sunset-10pm; Pearl Rotana Capital Centre; 02 307 5553