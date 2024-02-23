Cwtch Jeddah review: European brasserie brings brunch to Saudi Arabia

Cwtch is a European brasserie brand popular for breakfast and brunch. As of last year, it serves its French and Mediterranean fare in Jeddah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

The National sat down for a meal at the former, located on Jeddah's King Abdul Aziz Road in Al Murjan District, which runs parallel to the Red Sea.

What to expect and where to sit

In an all-white building with floor-to-ceiling windows, the restaurant is minimalistic yet exudes a romantic setting thanks to pastel-coloured walls, catchy neon signs and numerous paintings.

The artistic decor lends itself well to a brunch vibe. Photo: Cwtch

The two-level space has a terrace that opens in the evening for a shisha service, while the ground floor is a no-smoking zone with chic European furnishings.

Adjacent to the seating area is a barista corner and bakery section with a display of artistic desserts.

The menu

My dining companion and I began the meal with a perfectly brewed Americano and oat milk latte and the in-house baked bread basket at 30 Saudi riyals ($8), which was at once wholesome yet not too heavy.

The Ultimate Cwtch Benedict (129 riyals) comes with poached eggs, filet mignon, spinach and soft prawns served with an English muffin. While the lemon-beet hollandaise sauce was a little overpowering, the steak was thankfully not chewy, and the muffin simply delectable.

The Ultimate Cwtch Benedict is made with premium ingredients. Photo: Cwtch

Next we tried the smoked salmon (89 riyals) that had a tangy kick and was served fresh with sourdough avocado toast for a spin on two classics.

The zucchini fritters (69 riyals) from the healthy options were light, not deep-fried, but lacked flavour, as did the roasted whole cornfed chicken (160 riyals). The chicken and the accompanying roasted potatoes were well cooked, but the meat could have been more flavourful.

Fortunately, the fish and chips (145 riyals) saved the day – the battered fish melts in the mouth and benefits from the perfectly crunchy chips.

When it comes to dessert, we preferred the Japanese pancake (65 riyals) over Cwtch's famed round croissant stuffed with Nutella (25 riyals).

The round chocolate croissant was a disappointment on the day we visited. Photo: Cwtch

With a taste like marshmallows, the soft and creamy pancake was a sweet end to a bittersweet meal.

The next time we'll be sure to try chef James Kyle's recommended dishes instead: porcini and truffle risotto; Wagyu rib-eye steak with Bearnaise sauce; pistachio-crusted lamb chops; and chocolate souffle. A special shout-out goes out to the servers and hosts who were on point throughout our visit.

A chat with the chef

Kyle has worked almost all around the world, including 10 years in London and eight years in Marbella, as well as being a chef consultant for restaurants in Milan, Malta, Amsterdam, Qatar, Kuwait and Dubai.

For him, produce is king. “Only from the best raw ingredients can we make good-quality food. This is where we spend most of our time, energy and money,” he says.

The chef describes his cooking style as modern and creative. “Even if it's an authentic dish, I always add my personal touch and twist, even if it's via presentation or different cooking techniques.”

Simply sample the signature Benedict and you'll know what he means.

Price point and contact information

Breakfast dishes cost an average of 69 riyals; mains range from 145 riyals to 345 riyals; and desserts are between 25 riyals and 65 riyals.

Cwtch is open from 8am to midnight. For reservations, call 00966 555 101 674.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the restaurant