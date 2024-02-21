Taste of Dubai: How to save Dh500 or more at food festival this weekend

Taste of Dubai is back this weekend, from Friday to Saturday.

While its regular venue – at the Media City Amphitheatre – may have changed to Skydive Dubai, the annual food festival will continue to offer visitors delicious dishes from top restaurants at a fraction of their usual cost.

This year's participating restaurants include newbies such as Indian fine-dining spot Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia and City Social by Jason Atherton; Michelin-starred and lauded venues such as Torno Subito, Akira Back, Hutong, Indya by Vineet, Jun's and The Artisan; as well as a sneak peek at chef Akmal Anuar's latest venture Osteria Funkcoolio.

The al fresco festival is a chance for discerning diners to sample top fare at heavily discounted rates, as restaurants have been given a menu format specifying only three price points: Dh25, Dh30 and Dh35. Of these, one must be a vegan dish and one must be child-friendly.

Pricing and diet considerations aside, organisers also require restaurants to create and serve a dish exclusive to Taste of Dubai this year, making the event a must-visit for true-blue foodies.

Here is our pick of the dishes that sound most delicious – and discounted.

Duck at Hutong

Save: Dh200+

The Chinese restaurant, based in the Dubai International Financial Centre, is serving its signature roasted Peking duck with pancakes for Dh35. Albeit in bite-sized form here, the delicacy is priced at Dh300 at the restaurant for two to three people.

Salmon fish cake at Rhodes W1

Save: Dh140

The tribute restaurant to late British chef Gary Rhodes is serving its salmon fish cake for Dh35, down from an original price of Dh175 for the full-sized dish. As in the restaurant, the festival version will be made with fresh and smoked salmon, mashed potato and spring onion.

Amberjack at Torno Subito

Save: Dh110

Smoked amberjack, sweet melon and lemon gel, Dh30. Photo: Torno Subito

Italian master chef Massimo Bottura will serve his Michelin-starred smoked amberjack with compressed sweet melon and Sorrento lemon sauce for Dh30 at Taste of Dubai, down from Dh140 at the W Dubai restaurant.

Tuna tacos at Akira Back

Save: Dh100

Truffle tuna taco, Dh30. Photo: Akira Back

The eponymous restaurant of Michelin-lauded Korean-American chef Akira Back is a go-to for high-end celebrations in the UAE. At Taste of Dubai, visitors can sample its popular truffle tuna tacos for a mere Dh30, down from Dh130 at The Palm Jumeirah venue.

Potstickers at Jun's

Save: Dh60

Chef Kelvin Cheung, the mastermind behind the fusion restaurant Jun's, will serve premium Wagyu beef potstickers for Dh30, a third of its Dh90 price tag when ordered at the Downtown Dubai venue.

Guacamole tradicional at Maya

Save: Dh50

If you're feeling like Mexican, Maya by chef Richard Sandoval is on site, serving its signature freshly mixed guacamole for Dh30. Ordering it at the Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa spot will set you back Dh80.

Nashi pear crumble at City Social

Save: Dh30

Acclaimed British chef Atherton's restaurant is making its debut at the festival with one of its signature sweet treats costing Dh30 – half the original price tag if ordered at the high-rise Grosvenor House venue.

Chole bhature at Atrangi

Save: Dh30

Celebrity chef Ritu Dalmia will serve the popular Indian dish at her first Taste of Dubai outing, for 50 per cent less than its original cost, so Dh30 instead of Dh60.

Food – and savings – aside, Taste of Dubai has various culinary-themed activities, from celebrity chef masterclasses to mum-and-child cooking workshops and an interactive coffee-making stand. Live entertainment is also on the cards, as well as carnival-style games, activities and bouncy castles to keep the little ones one busy.

Taste of Dubai runs from Friday to Saturday at Skydive Dubai; entry fees start at Dh75 per person; more information is available at tasteofdubaifestival.com