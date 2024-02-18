Go on an international fine-dining odyssey without leaving the UAE

There is definitely more to the UAE's dining scene than Dubai's longest dining table.

The country has become something of a culinary heavyweight in recent months, as chefs and restaurateurs dish out ingenuity, meal after meal.

It helps that residents come from many different countries, spanning a multitude of cuisines, and these are showcased in special meals taking place in the next few weeks. Here are some to check out.

Culinary power of eight

Eight acclaimed chefs from different restaurants are coming together for a one-of-a-kind Saturday brunch at Jumeirah Al Qasr.

On March 2, the Big Gourmet Brunch will feature dishes from Kim Joinie-Maurin of French Riviera Beach, Ali Fouad of Al Nafoorah, Remy Marquinon of French Riviera and Aniket Chatterjee of Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia.

Alongside them, Eric Turgeon of The Hide is bringing some of his finest butcher's cuts to the party, while Amara Mahayothee of Pai Thai is supplying the South-east Asian flair. Beatrice Segoni of Pierchic will serve Italian dishes, while the desserts will be whipped up by the hotel's executive pastry chef Dimitri Esposito.

March 2, 1pm to 4pm. Packages start at Dh450. www.jumeirah.com

12-course tasting menu

The resort is 90 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi, and two-and-a-half hours from Dubai. Photo: Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara

Jam-packed tasting menus aren't exactly new, but Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara is jumping on the fine-dining bandwagon in a partnership with Ko, a modern izakaya and the force behind the Michelin-starred 99 Sushi Bar and Restaurant.

Starting on Friday and taking place every last weekend of the month until June, diners can choose from two tasting menus: a 10-course meal at Dh800 per couple or a 12-course option at Dh1,200 per couple. The dinner takes place at Suhail, the resort's rooftop restaurant.

The 10-course menu includes caviar hosomaki, cayenne king crab, hamachi maki and Wagyu robata. The 12-course option includes special dishes such as 99 Jewel Maki and A5 Queen Nigiri.

This is a good prelude to Ko's permanent takeover of Suhail, from September.

More information on anantara.com

Tasty tales of Central America

The supper club features ingredients widely used in Central America. Photo: Girl and the Goose

If the grandeur of fine dining restaurants is intimidating, perhaps a supper club is better suited.

At a one-bedroom apartment in the busy Jumeirah Beach Residence neighbourhood, a Nicaraguan chef is hosting intimate get-togethers that take diners on a culinary journey through Central America.

Gabriela Chamorro's supper club, Girl and the Goose, reflects her well-travelled life as a former flight attendant. The chef, who grew up with her grandmother in Nicaragua, weaves in personal anecdotes as she demonstrates the vibrancy of Central American cuisine using traditional ingredients.

The menu is seasonal, with dishes including los chilotes – baby corn with lemon grass chilli oil and masala; pipian verde – sea bass with green pipian and lychee sorbet, and el domingero – prawn guiso with pecorino and yuca gnocchi.

Next available meal is on March 9, 7.30pm onwards, Dh375 per person, Jumeirah Beach Residence. splidu.com