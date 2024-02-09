On the menu at Untold Dubai: Food trucks roll down for big-ticket music festival

Groove on the Grass, Cop28, ComiCon. Chances are UAE residents have come across the vibrant food trucks put together by Wheels Ahoy over the years. The home-grown brand’s latest outing is at Untold, the UAE iteration of the music festival from Romania.

In between performances by big-ticket DJs and musicians including Tiesto, Psy and Ellie Goulding, festival-goers can grab a bite from more than 25 regional and international food and beverage outlets, all served pop-up-style.

Food trucks at Untold

The Pizza Express food truck designed by Wheels Ahoy for Untold. Photo: Wheels Ahoy

The National reached out to a host of home-grown and international restaurants that will serve bite-sized dishes at Untold for a fraction of their usual cost. Here’s what foodies can expect.

If you’re craving Arabic meze, head to the Allo Beirut kiosk. Here you can find chicken shawarma and felafel sandwiches, as well as dynamite fries, with a starting price of Dh16.

For some hearty yet healthy Asian-inspired fare, check out the Vietnamese Foodies pop-up. This has appetisers such as prawn crackers (Dh10), edamame (Dh20) and chicken satay (Dh35); and mains such as beef brisket pho (Dh55) and banh mi sandwiches (Dh45).

Of course, fast food is par for the course at music festivals.

Seek out a sandwich from German Doner Kebab or a gourmet burger from UK brand Patty & Bun. The latter offers a classic dry-aged beef patty, buttermilk fried chicken and a Portobello mushroom burger with garlic parsley butter. These will be served from a food truck on-site for all four days of the music festival.

Burgers can also be picked up from High Joint, Pickl and Neat (ideal for vegans), while pizza lovers can make a beeline for Pinza, Tonda or Pizza Express.

“The nine-metre trailer we put together for Pizza Express is called the Ahoy Infinity model and its USP is that the width can be extended using a remote control, so it goes from the usual 2.4 metres to 3 metres,” says Jithin Shamsudeen, head of marketing at Wheels Ahoy, which is the official food and beverage manager of Untold.