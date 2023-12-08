New restaurants opening in Dubai in December

What a year it’s been for restaurant launches in Dubai, with dozens of venues – international and home-grown – opening their doors to discerning diners.

This month is no different. Here are six of the latest restaurants to sample.

Smoked Room

Cuisine: Japanese omakase

Amaebi from Hokkaido, brown butter and yuzu kosho. Photo: Smoked Room

Acclaimed Andalusian chef Dani Garcia is bringing his three-Michelin-starred restaurant to Dubai this month. As with its Madrid counterpart, the 14-seater omakase restaurant at St Regis Gardens is dedicated to embers and smoke, in both its sultry decor and cooking techniques.

The National got a first taste of a selection of dishes ahead of launch day, and we highly recommend the following: Smoked eel nitro tomato with roasted red pepper caramel and ajoblanco; grilled hokkigai with tosazu beurre blanc and wasabi paste; corn chawanmushi with grilled leek, king crab and sea urchin; and amaebi from Hokkaido with brown butter and yuzu kosho. Perfection on small plates.

The Smoked Room omakase bar is located within Lena by Dani Garcia, also opening this month and serving wood-fired steak, charcoal-grilled seafood and more.

Opens on December 20; Palm Jumeirah

Chaihona No 1 by Vasilchuki

Cuisine: Eastern European

Black pelmeni – black salmon dumplings with red caviar. Photo: Chaihona No 1 by Vasilchuki

The first foray into the Middle East by the Russian Vasilchuki group, Chaihona No 1 is a dine-and-shop concept that offers a fusion menu of Eastern European, Asian and Middle Eastern flavours.

This translates to dishes such as Olivier crab salad, black pelmeni (black salmon dumpling with red caviar), cold matsoni okroshka soup with sliced cucumber, radish, quail eggs, boiled cow tongue, potato cubes and fresh herbs; and marbled beef with cherry potatoes and biquino peppers.

Diners can also pick up art, vases, photo frames and other trinkets.

Opens at the end of December; Dubai Marina

Riina

Cuisine: Mediterranean

Open in the Tilal Al Ghaf community, Riina is the brainchild of the founders of Cassette and Nette, alongside Real Housewives of Dubai star Nina Ali.

Promising “wholesome ingredients”, the menu includes smoked salmon flatbread with cream cheese and paprika almonds; sea bass in phyllo puff with herb salad, pomelo, feta and black lemon honey, lamb chops with bakers’ potatoes, chermoula and broken fennel yoghurt sauce; and a brioche burger with a blend of chuck and brisket, plus Moroccan spices, lemon aioli and caramelised onion.

Daily; 7am-11pm; Hessa Street; 04 449 0488

Zafran India Kitchen

Cuisine: Indian

The Landmark Group's home-grown Indian brand opened at Dubai Hills Mall this month, specialising in dishes from West and North India.

On the menu are Zafran signatures including raan, mahi Samarkand and butter chicken, plus new creations such as palak chaat, prawns lazeez, Rampuri royal lamb shanks and chicken tikka biryani.

Open weekdays, noon-11pm; weekends, noon-midnight; Dubai Hills Mall; 054 994 2435

Papas

Cuisine: Italian

Replacing Marina Social at InterContinental Dubai Marina, Papas is inspired by the classic Italian trattoria helmed by chef Robert Rathbone.

Offering both indoor and outdoor seating, the restaurant serves dishes such as panzanella, nduja and burrata pizza, veal ossobuco and Sicilian cannoli.

This month, diners can avail themselves of a pizza or pasta plus one drink for Dh100.

Open Sunday to Thursday, 6pm-midnight; Friday to Saturday, 6pm-1am; Dubai Marina; www.solutions-leisure.com

Tamada

Cuisine: International

Tamada promises to cater for Dubai's diverse palate and cultural vibrancy. Photo: Tamada

Located on the 74th floor of SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences, the fine-dining Tamada promises to cater for Dubai's diverse palate and cultural vibrancy, and the name is inspired by the Georgian word meaning “toastmaster of the feast”.

While the full menu is being kept under wraps, the focus is on premium ingredients, notably caviar. Dishes include burrata salad, salmon tartare, Wagyu beef and roast baked potato with caviar.

Opens at the end of December; Downtown Dubai