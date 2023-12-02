UAE flag-coloured cakes, dim sum and other treats for Union Day

For Union Day, restaurants in the UAE will dish out their creative culinary skills to commemorate the occasion.

From cookies and cheesecakes to savoury dishes such as dim sum dressed in the country's colours, here are some to check out.

Sahn Eddar

Four different cheesecakes in the four colours of the UAE flag. Photo: Sahn Eddar

Burj Al Arab's executive pastry chef Tom Coll has created a limited-edition cheesecake selection featuring the vibrant hues of the UAE flag, with each colour representing a flavour.

The black dessert is a blackberry and black sesame cheesecake, for instance, while the red one is a raspberry and vanilla cheesecake. The green represents kiwi and vanilla flavours, and the white colour is passion fruit with coconut crumble.

Friday to Sunday; 10am-11pm; Dh80; Burj Al Arab; 800 323232

Quince

Pistachio cookies by Quince. Photo: Quince

The Emirati-owned restaurant has created pistachio cakes and cookies for Union Day, with colours inspired by the UAE flag.

Dine-in guests can get the cookies, filled with pistachio ganache and mascarpone for free, and it even comes with a traditional Emirati treat luqaimat. The cake is made with yogurt and a dash of orange.

Friday and Saturday; 8am-11pm; Dh45 for the cake; Umm Suqeim street, Al Barsha 2; quincedubai.com

Waldorf Astoria DIFC

A box of eight cakesicles are on offer at Waldorf Astoria DIFC. Photo: Waldorf Astoria DIFC

The hotel's cake artist Beth Lauren has created UAE flag-inspired cakesicles to commemorate Union Day. The treats come in a box of eight and the packaging resembles a jewellery box for an opulent touch.

Until Sunday; 9am-5pm; Dh250 per box of eight; Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre; 058 600 4547

Mumbai Bungalow

A UAE-themed Indian sweet by Bombay Bungalow. Photo: Bombay Bungalow

Indian and Emirati cultures are fused in the restaurant's Union Day take on a classic pista barfi. Made in the colours of the UAE flag, the Indian delicacy comprises of layers of saffron-infused milk solids, pistachios and cardamom. Dine-in guests get it free.

Until Saturday; 8am-midnight; free, one piece per table; The Beach Mall, Jumeirah Beach Residence; 800 6928779

Sugargram

Sugargram's bonbon offer. Photo: Sugargram

Union Day has inspired four different flavours of bonbons at the delivery-only bakery – red lotus cream, green pop rocks, white peanut butter and black mixed nuts.

Until Saturday or until stocks last; 9am-11.30pm on weekdays, 9am-midnight on weekends; Dh170 for a box of 25 bonbons; sugargram.me

Shi Restaurant

Multicoloured har gao by Shi. Photo: Shi

The Chinese restaurant in Bluewaters has a savoury dish on offer. Available only on Saturday, the dining spot will offer prawn har gao in the colours of the UAE flag.

Saturday; 1pm-1am on weekdays, 1pm-2am on weekends; Dh50; Bluewaters; 04 393 9990

Punjab Grill

Chicken tikka sampler made to show UAE colours. Photo: Punjab Grill

Both branches of the Indian restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi and Anantara Downtown Dubai are serving a Union Day menu.

The package comes with chicken tikka sampler and milk cake, both draped in the colours of the UAE flag. Aside from the change in aesthetics, the prices of the dishes are also heavily discounted.

Friday to Sunday; 11.30am-11.30pm in Dubai, noon-midnight in Abu Dhabi; Dh52; The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Anantara Downtown Dubai; punjabgrill.me