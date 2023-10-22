Top chefs to see at Sharjah International Book Fair's Cookery Corner

One of the most popular segments of the annual Sharjah International Book Fair will return this year with an even bigger schedule and top notch names.

Cookery Corner is set to serve up more than 45 culinary shows starring 11 top chefs from around the world. The events will run alongside the SIBF, now in its 42nd year, from November 1 to 12 at the Sharjah Expo Centre.

With South Korea as Guest of Honour this year, foodies can look forward to meeting a number of chefs from the country, including Kim Kyeongmin. The chef, who works in the UAE, is known for creating light and healthy dishes and her book, The Vegetable Table.

She will be joined by Kim Joohyun, who specialises in healthy Korean confectionery recipes and rice cakes.

Elsewhere at the festival, fans can meet Greek writer and chef Marianna Leivaditaki; British author and chef Torie True, who specialises in Indian cuisine; and Sally Butcher, a culinary professional who's also behind the London vegetarian restaurant Persepolis.

Other well-known faces include Suresh Pillai, an Indian-born British chef best known for being a contestant on MasterChef: The Professionals. He has since started his own restaurant chain, Restaurant Chef Pillai.

Representing Middle Eastern cuisine will be Canadian chef Suzanne Husseini, who has been featured on shows such as Top Chef Middle East. She is the author of bestselling cookbooks When Suzanne Cooks and Modern Flavours of Arabia.

Barbara Massaad, a renowned Lebanese cookbook author and photographer, known for her exploration of Middle Eastern cuisine and culture, will also be at the event.

Adding to the diverse culinary options will be chef Yohanis Gebreyesus from Ethiopia, chef Irina George from Romania, and Krish Ashok from India, best known for his book Masala Lab: The Science of Indian Cooking.

Fans will get to interact with attending chefs over the 12-day festival and get signed copies of their books.

More than 120 cultural figures are set to attend the SIBF this year, including best-selling authors Malcolm Gladwell, Mohsin Hamid and Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor.

More information is available at www.sibf.com