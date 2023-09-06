Time Out Market to open in Bahrain after Dubai, New York, Boston, Montreal and Chicago

The Time Out Market food hall is set to open in Bahrain at the end of next year.

To be located on the top floor of City Centre Bahrain, the 3,200-square-metre space will feature local chefs, home-grown restaurants as well as artists. There will be 11 kitchens offering a variety of cuisines, a dessert counter, a coffee shop, two bars, an exhibition space, a stage and an al fresco rooftop.

Spread across two levels, the dining space will seat up to 900 guests who can dine on communal tables and experience “a true taste of Bahrain”, promoters said.

“We are delighted to partner with Majid Al Futtaim Properties Bahrain to open Time Out Market Bahrain in City Centre Bahrain – a very popular location in the region. This is where we will bring the best of Bahrain’s vibrant culinary scene together under one roof – the food here is incredibly diverse and culturally rich, and we are looking forward to showcasing the best local talent,” said Sandy Hayek, chief executive of Time Out Market.

There are currently six Time Out Market outposts around the world. The first opened in Lisbon in 2014, followed by New York, Boston, Montreal, Chicago and Dubai in 2021. More markets are set to open in Porto, Cape Town, Barcelona and Vancouver.

Time Out Market Dubai is one of the city's latest food halls. The 4,000-square-metre market at Souk Al Bahar, next to the Dubai Mall, features 17 home-grown food concepts plus three bars. An Abu Dhabi outpost is also in the pipeline.