Mark Zuckerberg eating 4,000 calories a day as part of fitness routine

Mark Zuckerberg certainly has an appetite.

The Meta chief executive has shared that he is currently consuming a daily diet of 4,000 calories as part of his fitness routine.

On Threads, he responded to a post by McDonald’s that asked: “Y’all want anything from McDonald’s”.

The billionaire responded saying: “20 chicken nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, an Oreo McFlurry, apple pie and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later.”

UFC Fighter Mike Davis replied to Zuckerberg, saying: “You’re in camp! No Mcdonald's.” Zuckerberg responded: “Not cutting weight so I need 4,000 calories a day to offset all the activity. And it’s so delicious.”

Zuckerberg recently told podcaster Lex Fridman that he does three to four jiu-jitsu and MMA sessions a week, on top of strength, conditioning and mobility workouts.

Getting ready to fight Elon Musk?

In June, Zuckerberg and fellow tech giant Elon Musk seemingly agreed to fight each other in a cage match.

Read More Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg and the rise of celebrity combat sports

Musk started the tough talk when he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he would be “up for a cage match” against his rival.

The Meta chief executive replied on Instagram, telling Musk to “send me location”.

“Vegas Octagon,” replied Musk. The Octagon in Las Vegas is used for Ultimate Fighting Championship events.

Last month, Zuckerberg showed off his physique, standing in between MMA fighters Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski in a photo shared on July 11.

“No fugazi with Mark. This is serious business,” Adesanya captioned the post, seemingly nodding to his potential cage fight with Musk.

The Facebook founder also recently showed off a new blue belt in jiu-jitsu – the next colour above the beginner-level white belt – after he won his first amateur tournament.