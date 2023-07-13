Top meal-delivery plans to check out in the UAE

Meal planning and preparation could take some time, especially for those who are busy and would like to spend their days off just taking a much needed rest.

This, plus how ordering food on a daily basis could be expensive, had many companies in the UAE bridging the gap: offering meal-plan options that are delivered consistently and are usually paid on monthly terms.

Most of these companies even add complementary services, such as consulting with nutritionists. Here, The National rounds up some of the best meal-plan options in the UAE, a mix of old and new ones.

Mealplans.ae

The company has updated its prices by offering a 10 per cent discount. Several plans are on offer, such as weight loss, which includes low-calorie, high-protein meals, as well as more advanced options, including for new mothers who are breastfeeding or athletes who want to build muscles.

Price and delivery: A regular weight loss package start at Dh2,499 for 20 days, including breakfast, lunch and snack. The company delivers across the UAE; mealplans.ae

Curry Fit

The company specifically targets the desi palate with dishes that are heavily based on Indian cuisine. It claims healthy diets tend to consist of typically bland food, and that's what it is trying to change.

There are five packages available, including a vegetarian and keto weight loss plans. Some of the dishes include Kolhapuri fish masala with garlic roti, mutton kebab served with masala rice and chutney and murgh korma with spring onion fried rice.

Price and delivery: A vegetarian weight loss plan with three meals and two snacks cost Dh115 per day. Delivery is available across major cities in the UAE; curryfit.com

Jetlagged Chef

Ideal for those who are counting calories, Jetlagged Chef offers straightforward meal plans , without putting them in categories.

The packages are based on the frequency of delivery and number of meals. An original plan includes lunch and dinner, for example, but there is also the option to receive only either meal.

All meals are tagged with a bar code that allows customers to input its calorie count and other macros onto the app MyFitnessPal.

Price and delivery: Dinner and lunch for five days cost Dh575. The company delivers across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Fitt

Apart from typical meal plan packages, Fitt also offers an option for children. The meal plan package for little ones includes dishes such as beef ragu cheesy pasta, turkey burger and baked blueberry oats.

Adults can look into their offerings for adults, including a low-calorie plan for muscle gain.

Price and delivery: A low calorie plan costs Dh2,199, which includes three meals for 20 days. Fitt delivers across the UAE; fittmeals.ae

Delicut

The brand offers three meal-plan options: low-calorie, balanced and gain, with prices from Dh700. The aim is to create a simple alternative to cooking or ordering in. Customers can choose from a new menu each week and, depending on the chosen package, receive up to three meals a day.

The menu features international cuisine, from an Asian-style salad with ginger and soy dressing to mushroom risotto. However, this also means Delicut's kitchen is not allergen-free and handles ingredients such as shellfish, gluten and dairy.

Price and delivery: The customisable packages start at Dh700. Meals are delivered twice a week on a fixed schedule. Delicut operates throughout the UAE; delicut.ae

Fitbar

A tomato and basil beef dish with cauliflower rice. Photo: Fitbar

Fitbar is known for its wide variety of menus. There are plans for those who want to lose or maintain weight, as well as for those planning to gain muscle mass. The brand also offers a keto or low-carb option, plus a vegan meal plan.

Fitbar's packages are among the most flexible, giving customers options to subscribe to a 10-day plan or a 12-day plan, instead of the usual monthly package. Some also offer a post-workout snack for people to factor in based on their exercise regimes.

Price and delivery: Packages start at Dh740, but can cost up to Dh3,000 depending on the number of meals and length of the plan. Fitbar delivers daily across the UAE; fitbar.ae

iDiet

Plenty of options are available at iDiet, from typical weight-management plans to bespoke ones such as a meal plan for pregnant women. Customers need to answer a nine-point questionnaire to decide what plan suits them.

Other options include a meat, dairy and wheat-free package, a plant-based package, a plan for pescatarians and an intermittent fasting-friendly package.

Price and delivery: Packages start at Dh700, with a full-board option reaching up to Dh5,300 for breakfast, lunch, dinner and two snacks at 1,200-1,400 calories for 40 days. iDiet delivers across the UAE; idiet.ae

Lifter Life

Dishes in the weight-loss meal plan from Lifter Life. Photo: Lifter Life

With its logo of a lion lifting a barbel, as well as the name of the brand itself, Lifter Life offers meal plans for the calorie-focused customer. The Jumeirah Lakes Towers restaurant takes pride in its goal-orientated approach to meal planning, even offering customers a chance to fully modify their plans if they don't find a ready-made option that fits their goals.

Customers can choose from packages including a vegan meal plan with allocated calories of 800 to 1,100 per day, or a muscle growth plan with 1,900 to 2,200 calories per day.

Trial options aside, each plan must last for a minimum of 20 days.

Price and delivery: A basic weight loss meal plan starts at Dh2,860 for breakfast, lunch, dinner, salad and two snacks for 20 days. Lifter Life delivers across Dubai; lifter-life.ae

Zerofat

Customers can choose from a range of packages, from weight-management plans to those specifically designed for athletes. The meals are cooked every day, which is why the booking method is on a daily basis, instead of a fixed monthly schedule.

Zerofat offers meal plans for vegetarians, those looking to lose weight and those simply looking to build healthy eating habits rather than going on a restrictive diet. The menu designed for athletes is meant to complement their exercise routines as well as any competition-based training regimes.

Price and delivery: Starts at Dh87 per day for three meals with 1,000 to 1,250 calories. Zerofat delivers across the UAE; zerofat.ae

Kcal Extra

A meal plans list wouldn't be complete without mentioning Kcal, one of the longest-running services of its kind in the UAE.

Kcal Extra allows customers to pick between a range of plans – from gluten-free to diabetic. Once that’s done, they can book an optional assessment with a Kcal nutritionist who takes measurements and sets goals.

Kcal has one of the biggest operations in the region, with more than 800 dishes available across a variety of cuisines. The packages are also customisable, with dedicated accounts managers assisting customers who have special requests.

Price and delivery: Prices are available upon request, but customers can expect to pay about Dh3,000 for the lowest-calorie plan with three meals and two snacks. Kcal delivers across the UAE; kcallife.com

Colour My Plate

The Dubai brand aims to provide high-quality meals using premium ingredients – and the team even have an open-kitchen policy allowing customers to visit the Al Quoz site to meet the people handling their food.

Packages are focused on dietary preference, instead of weight-management goals, but calories are still counted. The standard balanced meal plan is a bestseller, while customers can also sign up for more specific packages such as a paleo plan and an anti-inflammatory plan. A nutritionist is accessible all days of the week.

Price and delivery: A standard monthly plan costs Dh3,420 for three meals and two snacks for five days a week. Colour My Plate delivers across Dubai; colourmyplate.ae

Eat Clean

Eat Clean offers a meal plan for new mothers. Photo: Eat Clean

A range of options are also available at Eat Clean, from several lifestyle packages to meal plans designed for new mothers focusing on their physical recovery. Other packages include gluten-free, vegan, pescatarian, diabetic and athletic.

The menus rotate on a weekly basis and customers are able to preselect their meals. The plans generally come with three meals and two snacks per day, but customers can request fewer meals.

On the menu are choco chip banana pancakes, sweet butternut soup and chia-crusted salmon among other dishes.

Price and delivery: Prices vary, but a standard low-calorie plan costs Dh3,090 for breakfast, lunch, dinner and two snacks for a month for five days a week. Eat Clean delivers across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah; eatcleanme.com

Right Bite

Similar to Kcal, Right Brand has cemented its name as one of the most popular meal delivery services in the UAE. It offers a variety of packages, from weight loss to low-carb, with necessary modifications made on preferences and intolerances.

Customers can modify their packages, with options between a full day's worth of meals, to only morning, evening or single meals. Most packages come with a consultation with a dietitian.

Price and delivery: Prices depend on the number of meals and the length of the service. A weight-loss package with the lowest calories costs Dh2,610 for a full day's worth of meals for 20 days. Right Bite delivers across the UAE; rightbite.com.

Basiligo

Basiligo offers several meal plans based on dietary needs, with no added sugars or preservatives. The packages cover a range of preferences and needs, from keto and vegan diets, to weight loss and other fitness goals.

Customers are able to choose their meals one week ahead of delivery, with plenty of dishes in each package.

Price and delivery: A basic weight loss plan, with breakfast, lunch, dinner and two snacks, costs Dh3,600 for 20 days. Basiligo delivers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai; basiligo.ae.

Scroll through the gallery below for food trends 2023