Where to indulge your sweet tooth in the UAE on World Chocolate Day

Chocolate connoisseurs in the UAE are in for a treat as patisseries and speciality shops celebrate World Chocolate Day on Friday.

The annual celebration was established in 2009 to mark the introduction of chocolate to Europe in 1550. With no more excuse needed to indulge in the sweet stuff, here's where you can get your cocoa treats in the UAE.

Laduree

French patisserie Laduree, which has branches throughout the UAE, has created a special profiterole chocolate for the occasion. It is made of a delicate choux pastry filled with chocolate Chantilly or flavoured whipped cream, served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream drenched in hot chocolate sauce.

Dh59 a piece; various locations including Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi; laduree.ae

Compartes

The famed Los Angeles brand recently opened an outpost in Dubai, marking its first in the Middle East.

Founded in 1950, the luxury chocolatier is loved by celebrities the world over, from Oprah Winfrey to the Beckhams. It sells chocolate bars, truffles and other sweet treats available in many creative flavours, such as doughnuts and coffee, salted pistachio and potato chip crisp. Compartes also has gluten-free and vegan options.

Same day delivery is available within Dubai.

Prices start at Dh45; Dubai Mall; compartes.me

The Kakao Guy

The brand, known for its nama chocolates, is offering a 20 per cent discount on all of its products online. Try the ganache decadence or brownies.

Different flavours are also available, from pistachio to matcha.

Get 20 per cent off all products on Friday; thekakaoguy.com

The Truffleers

Known for its extensive portfolio of truffles, this brand is offering special discounted rates for those buying three or five products.

Customers can choose from 12 flavours, which include pure chocolate, candied orange peel and salted butter caramel to name a few. A combo of three will save you Dh38, while a combo of five will save you Dh86.

The promotion applies to both online and in-store purchases on Friday.

Prices start at Dh59; various locations including Dubai Mall; truffleers.com

Brix Desserts

The African Powerhouse cake at Brix Desserts. Photo: Brix Desserts

The brand is owned by the people behind acclaimed restaurant 3 Fils. Visit to try the African Powerhouse cake.

It is made from a single-origin dark chocolate from Ghana, giving it its distinct flavour profile. A single slice costs Dh37 or the whole 1kg cake is Dh265.

From Dh37; Jumeirah Fishing Harbour 1; brixdessert.com

Bageri Form

The Scandinavian-inspired bakery has unveiled its latest creation, the chocolate hazelnut babka, which will be available for a limited time but can only be purchased in store.

A sweet braided bread, it features layers of chocolate and gianduja filling, complemented by crunchy hazelnuts. It is only available from Friday to Sunday for Dh39.

Dh39; Dubai Design District; 04 570 8777

Rose Lounge at Bab Al Qasr

The lounge is serving a special chocolatier dinner on Friday.

On the menu is a cocoa caprese salad, pan-fried beef tenderloin with a chocolate sauce dressing and a dark chocolate fondant.

Dh399 for two; West Corniche Road; 02 205 3003