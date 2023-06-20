Tributes pour in for famed Lebanese chef Ramzi Choueiri

Chef Ramzi Choueiri, one of the most popular names in Lebanese and Middle Eastern gastronomy, has died at the age of 52.

The news was confirmed by Choueiri's Instagram account on Monday.

“We are sorry to inform you that Chef Ramzi Choueiri passed away today, Sunday 18th June 2023, in Beirut, Lebanon. We thank you all for keeping him in your prayers and thoughts,” it reads.

Lebanese media said the famed chef died of a heart attack.

Actress and comedian Liliane Nemry posted a heartfelt tribute on her own Instagram page, saying she will not forget Choueiri's kindness throughout the years.

Also expressing their condolences were food content creators Husni Ramadan, Chef Omar, Chef Lioness and Fatmee Kitchen, who commented on the post on Choueiri's Instagram account.

Other chefs and colleagues also sent their sympathies, including pastry chef Karim Bourgi and Lebanese television host Michel Azzi.

Professional bodybuilder Samir Bannout also commented on the post.

“What a bad news. My deepest condolences. I was supposed to see him on my next trip to Lebanon. Rest in peace by friend,” he said.

Who is chef Ramzi Choueiri?

Jordan's Queen Rania and chef Choueiri in 2009. Photo: Instagram / cheframzichoueiri

The chef's culinary legacy is one for books, having won numerous accolades throughout his career, including Lebanon's highest honour, the Medal of Merit given to him in 2003, as well as four food-related Guinness World Records.

Born in Beirut in 1971, the chef is known to be the first in the Arab world to launch a live cooking show on television, amassing millions of viewers during its run from 1994 to 2010.

In 1997, Choueiri published the first volume of his cookbook, Culinary Encyclopedia, which was the first of many other award-winning books.

His work extended outside Lebanon and the region, and became known as the “ambassador of Lebanese cuisine”.

In 2009, Choueiri was appointed by Jordan's King Abdullah and Queen Rania as the Jordanian army's food consultant. He was also an ambassador for Qatar Airways.

Choueiri, who has a degree in law and economics from the University of Lyon in France, was involved in philanthropic work as the chief executive of Al Kafaat Foundation, a non-government organisation that provides rehabilitation services and education programmes for people of determination.