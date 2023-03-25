Ramadan 2023: Iftars under Dh100 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

While many restaurants offer opulent iftars in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, priced up to Dh400 a pop, dining out during Ramadan does not always have to be pricey.

Here, The National rounds up seven affordable iftars to check out — all under Dh100.

Muchachas, Dubai

Price: Dh99

This Holiday Inn restaurant is for those craving Mexican food to break their fast.

The venue has curated a three-course set menu for iftar and on it are salads, seasonal fruits and dates, burrito bowls, fried huachinango as well as sharing-style desserts such as churros.

Throughout Ramadan; sunset-8pm; Dh99; Holiday Inn Express Al Safa; 04 327 5878

Baofriend, Dubai

Baofriend serves Asian cuisine. Photo: Baofriend

Price: Dh69

This Dubai Silicon Oasis restaurant is offering a four-course set menu of Asian cuisine.

Dishes include vegetable fritters served with Thai sweet chilli sauce, mixed vegetable salad with peanut sauce and crackers, or miso lentil soup for starters. For mains, there is a choice of wok-fried noodles, hambagu rice, and Kimchi ramen.

For dessert, there is pisang goreng with fried plantain and vanilla ice cream, dulce de leche or an Indonesian mixed-ice dessert made with jackfruit, avocado and grass jelly.

Throughout Ramadan; sunset-10pm; Dh69; Dubai Silicon Oasis; 04 287 5120

Aqaya Bakefectionery, Dubai

Price: Dh99

The recently opened cafe and restaurant in Dubai Creek Harbour offers an alfresco iftar.

The package comes with soup, salad, mains, dessert and a mocktail. Diners can choose from a selection of pizzas, stuffed orange chicken, saffron Umm Ali and rose almond milk cake.

Throughout Ramadan; sunset-8pm; Dh99; Tower 3, Dubai Creek Harbour; 04 257 4306

Jehangirs, Dubai

Price: Dh89

An extensive Indian buffet is on offer at this Mankhool restaurant, which features Mughlai flavours.

To start, there are a selection of fruits, dates and drinks, which are followed by salad or dal shorba. Five curries are available for mains, including nalli rogan josh, gosht korma and aloo gosht. Desserts include rasmalai, fruit custard and phirni.

Throughout Ramadan; sunset-8.30pm; Dh89 adults, Dh59 children; M Square Building, Al Mankhool; 04 591 6167

IntercityHotel Waterfront Al Jaddaf, Dubai

Price: Dh75

A traditional Middle Eastern buffet overlooking the Dubai Creek awaits.

There is a selection of cold mezze, salads and soup for starters, followed by regional classics such as lamb ouzi, beef kofta, samak harra and aubergine moussaka. Ramadan drinks and desserts are also available.

Throughout Ramadan; sunset-10pm; Dh75 adults, half-price children aged five to 11, free under fives; Al Jaddaf; 04 574 3900

Al Mashowa, Dubai

Price: Dh95

This Emirati restaurant inside Riverland theme park is offering a buffet for iftar.

Guests can expect dishes such as chicken machboos and dawoud basha. There is also a live barbecue station with lamb kofta, fish and chicken wings, and a beverage station serving jallab, dried apricot juice, sweet tamarind and more.

March 31 to April 20; 7pm-9pm; Dh95 per adult, Dh45 per child; Dubai Parks and Resorts; 04 820 4330

Ruchi Restaurant, Abu Dhabi

Price: Dh55

Ruchi Restaurant in Abu Dhabi offers an Indo-Chinese iftar menu. Photo: Ruchi Restaurant

This Indian restaurant on Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Street in Abu Dhabi is hosting a buffet for iftar.

Fruit, dates and fresh juices are available to start, with snacks such as crispy onion pakoda and mini Punjabi samosas on the menu to start. A selection of salads is also available, including green apple with pickled radish and caramelised walnuts, as well as roasted pumpkin with arugula and pomegranate.

Mains include kalmi kebab, malai tikka, honey chilli crispy chicken and Kung pow chicken.

Throughout Ramadan; sunset-11pm; Dh55 per person; Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Street; 02 679 5679