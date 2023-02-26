Salt Camp pays tribute to Banksy and other artists at Louvre Abu Dhabi pop-up

Popular UAE burger truck-turned-restaurant Salt has launched its latest pop-up at Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Opening on Friday, Salt Camp, has a fitting theme — The Art has Left the Frame.The free-to-access al fresco foodie event has a designated entrance at the museum, which leads the way to food trucks and rows of bright pink tents, each housing quirky interpretations of works by famous artists, including Vincent van Gogh and Banksy.

A tribute to Banksy in one of the eight tents at the Salt Camp's Louvre Abu Dhabi pop-up. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

The idea behind the pop-up, which is part-restaurant and part-art installation, is to make art more accessible.

Other artists given the Salt treatment include Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, who is honoured with a tropical display of plants, and Ottoman artist Osman Hamdi Bey, whose 1878 work Young Emir Studying is projected in one of the tents, where guests can re-enact the subject.

Dining chairs and tables, with pink patterned cushions, are peppered across the park, which also has a stage for live performances.

Aside from snapping selfies and eating burgers, visitors can take part in other activities, including getting henna, making sand art or spray painting a geometric camel statue.

As with Salt's collaboration with the Museum of the Future in Dubai, the Louvre Abu Dhabi pop-up also features a line of merchandise on sale at the venue.

On the menu are the restaurant's signature burgers and shakes, and visitors can also take their pick from chicken popcorn, potato sticks, charcoal-grilled corn and a selection of French fries, including truffle, jalapeno and cheese.

Salt's famous soft-serve ice creams have been given a creative twist, they come in interactive packaging that can be unwrapped to reveal a hidden message. Also on the dessert menu are cinnamon rolls, cookie sundaes and chocolate affogato.

The Salt Camp pop-up at Louvre Abu Dhabi is open daily until April 30, from noon to 11.30pm

Scroll through the gallery below for images of Salt Camp's Museum of the Future pop-up