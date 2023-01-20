Taste of Dubai: The city's top chefs share what signature dishes they plan to serve

As open-air food festival Taste of Dubai gears up to make its return next month after a two-year hiatus, The National asked participating chefs what they'll be offering.

The event, taking place from February 3 to 5, will also include a range of masterclasses hosted by celebrity chefs, a music and entertainment line-up and a new Taste of Hilton farm-to-table pop-up.

The main event, however, is dishes served from some of the UAE's most popular restaurants at discounted prices.

The 15 restaurants taking part are: 11 Woodfire, Akira Back, Brasserie Boulud, Bushra by Buddha-Bar, Carnival by Tresind, Fi'lia, Goldfish, Indya by Vineet, Lowe, Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, Rhodes W1, Shang Palace, Sucre, The Nine and Torno Subito.

Here's some of what diners can expect.

Wagyu truffle slider

Wagyu truffle slider, Dh40, 11 Woodfire

11 Woodfire, one of 11 Michelin-starred restaurants in Dubai, will dish out its Wagyu truffle slider, with mushroom duxelles and aged gouda cheese, for Dh40 a pop. It's usually Dh85 for a full burger at the restaurant.

Chef Akmal Anuar also got a mention in the Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand category for Otoro in Abu Dhabi.

Marble tuna bun

Fellow Michelin-lauded Singaporean chef Reif Othman, who helms Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, will serve an artistic-looking marble tuna bun for Dh40 that's not on the menu at his Dar Al Wasl venue. The steamed bun will also be filled with date maguro tartare and shiso tempura.

Reif Japanese Kushiyaki was honoured by the Michelin Guide Dubai in the Bib Gourmand category.

Butter chicken

Butter chicken, price to be determined, Indya by Vineet

Celebrity chef Vineet Bhatia will dish out his signature butter chicken, the price of which is yet to be confirmed, but is likely to be less than half of its Dh90 price tag at Bhatia's Dubai restaurant Indya by Vineet.

Burgundy snails

For a taste of French cuisine's most coveted dish, stop over at the Brasserie Boulud stall for Burgundy snails laid in a bed of milk bread with roasted garlic and parsley butter for Dh30. They're priced at Dh85 on the Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk restaurant's menu.

Lamb chops

Lamb chops, Dh40, Carnival by Tresind

Elsewhere, Carnival by Tresind will serve a portion of lamb chops for Dh40, which is on the non-vegetarian starters section of its menu for Dh120.

The meat is served with restaurant-style accompaniments of vegetable chokha, green pepper sauce and pickled plums.

Tiramisu

When it comes to desserts, Fi'lia is offering the Italian restaurant's version of tiramisu for Dh20. The light mascarpone cream and Savoiardi espresso syrup creation is normally priced at Dh50.

Taste of Dubai is at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre from 3pm to midnight on February 3; noon to midnight on February 4; and noon to 10pm on February 5. Tickets start from Dh75, and more information is at tasteofdubaifestival.com