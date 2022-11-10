Floating kitchen Double Like to deliver burgers by jet ski off Dubai coast

If you’re on a boat sailing off the shores of The Palm Jumeirah and you suddenly have a craving for fast food, it no longer requires a trip back to the marina and disembarking. From Friday, burgers will be delivered by jet ski.

Dubai restaurant Double Like is opening a floating kitchen, which will cater to customers at sea.

There will be no dine-in facilities, but customers on small marine crafts can pass by the kitchen to pick up their orders, a service Double Like is calling its “float-through”.

Customers can also order by phone or via a mobile application, and their food will be delivered by jet ski.

“Just in time to celebrate the second anniversary of Double Like, we’re proudly launching our first Aqua Pod — in true Dubai style for outrageousness, but also providing a great service for sea goers,” the brand's founder and managing partner Nadeem Bouzid tells The National.

Double Like opened its first restaurant in Umm Suqeim in 2020, and became known for its premium burgers, including the signature lobster roll and its rib burger.

The offshore operations will see new items on the menu, including milkshakes, fresh juices and ice cream.

“We will be at sea offering all the Double Like favourites,” says Bouzid, who comes from a family of restauranteurs in the UK.

The offshore kitchen was designed by UAE-based Aquatic Architects Design Studio, which created the concept of Aqua Pods, or multi-purpose floating modules that can be used as commercial spaces.

Carrefour's floating supermarket opened in 2018.

Previously, Carrefour commissioned the company to also create an Aqua Pod for them, and essentially opened a floating supermarket.

The floating pods come with a mobile application to allow customers to accurately input their offshore location for deliveries.