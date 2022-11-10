Chef Bjorn Frantzen to bring famed three-Michelin star concept to Atlantis, The Palm

Atlantis, The Palm is set to further enhance its fine dining credentials next year with two new concepts from famed chef Bjorn Frantzen.

The Swedish chef, who has two three-Michelin starred restaurants — Frantzen in Stockholm and Zen in Singapore — will permanently bring his famed Nordic cuisine to the region for the first time, offering two dining experiences within the same venue.

The first, Studio Frantzen, will be a Scandi-inspired relaxed concept, offering fine dining in an unpretentious setting for up to 220 guests. The restaurant promises an immersive experience and will house a bar area, counter seating, comfy booths and private dining options.

On the menu, expect traditional Nordic dishes with an Asian twist. Highlights will include porterhouse steak and blistered lobster with curry hollandaise, pomegranate-infused mirin, dried cloudberries, as well as ginger and coriander butter.

Read more New jazz bar aims to bring French Riviera glamour to Abu Dhabi

The second concept will be set within Studio Frantzen, and will be the sister restaurant of the chef's original Stockholm concept, which holds three Michelin stars and currently ranks at No 25 on the World’s 50 Best restaurant list.

The space, which can fit only 25 guests, has been designed to replicate an intimate dining room and will offer experiential dining. A visit will start with guests being whisked up to an elegant rooftop orangery overlooking the Dubai skyline, where they will be able to enjoy an aperitif, while the day's ingredients are explained.

They will then head back down to the dining room, where they will be guided through the menu course by course. With recipes described as Nordic informed by Japanese kaiseki sensibilities with a spritz of French technique, dishes may include the likes of crudo of scallop with salted Tokyo turnip, king crab grilled over birch embers with hot sauce and spice roasted fallow deer with blood orange, and foie gras butter.

“I cannot think of a better time to introduce our concepts to the region,” says Frantzen. “We are both proud and excited to bring our gastronomy to the ever-evolving food scene of Dubai, and there is no better place for us to showcase our immersive dining experience than the culinary destination, Atlantis Dubai”.

Both restaurants are set to open in late 2023.