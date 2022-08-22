Allo Beirut to open first Abu Dhabi branch in September

Allo Beirut is finally opening its doors in Abu Dhabi.

The popular Lebanese restaurant will open its first outpost in the capital on Al Najda Street in a space of 603 square metres, split over two storeys with a capacity for 190 diners. An exact opening date has not yet been announced but it will be in September.

This is the brand’s fourth location in the UAE after outlets in Dubai’s Hessa Street, City Walk and Al Warqa City Mall.

The Dubai restaurant has gained quite a fan base since it popped up on Hessa Street. Offering a taste of Beirut in a laid-back setting, the restaurant is famous for its shawarmas, hummus and grills.

Allo Beirut was conceptualised in 2018 by the Black Spoon group, which is behind other restaurants such as Masti and Bombay Bungalow. Since then, it has opened two branches in Dubai, as well as Liban by Allo Beirut, a new concept at the Time Out Market Dubai, which serves a range of mezze items, saj sandwiches, shawarmas, grilled platters and fresh juices.

“We are extremely excited to open our doors in Abu Dhabi. Following the success of our three locations in Dubai with many visitors from Abu Dhabi, it is only natural for us to expand our familiar Lebanese street food flavours to our supporting community in the capital,” said Black Spoon Group chief executive Charbel Mhanna.

“It goes without saying, we are thrilled to enter the dynamic food scene in Abu Dhabi with our first location opening in September and two more in the pipeline.”

"We are proud to have partnered with a brand as passionate as Allo Beirut to bring authentic Lebanese street food to the capital. The food scene in Abu Dhabi is rapidly evolving, and we are confident of the success that will come from Allo Beirut’s first location in the city. We can't wait to welcome all our guests and further expand our footprint in Abu Dhabi," said Elias Madbak, managing director of RMAL Hospitality.

