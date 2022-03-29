UAE chefs have their say on the Michelin Guide Dubai

The Michelin Guide is officially set to launch in Dubai in June, it was announced at the Museum of the Future today after years of speculation.

A veritable melting pot of nationalities, cultures and cuisines, Dubai already boasts outposts of award-winning international restaurants helmed by celebrity chefs.

This diversity, says Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides, worked in the city's favour and put it on Michelin's radar.

“We will be showcasing the best of Dubai's gastronomy, to reflect not just the luxury and opulence it is famed for, but also the wide diversity of cuisines that the location and history provide,” Poullennec says.

Reaction to the Michelin Guide coming to Dubai

In-the-know diners could not be more excited and proud. As Nicole "The Hungry Hedon" Barua, a chef and food critic, puts it: "Having lived in Dubai for more than a decade, I've seen the food culture evolve at an almost inconceivable rate in terms of restaurants, as well as residents' interest in dining out.

"The country can now deservedly boast about having some of the best food and, dare I say it, best hospitality in the world. The Michelin Guide finally coming to the UAE is a validation of what we offer and it will be extremely informative to have a compendium of great restaurants based on internationally tested and acclaimed specifics."

Feeling the heat

Hamachi ceviche with sumac-infused labneh, zaatar oil and fresh zaatar at Solemann Haddad's Moonrise.

"The pressure that the staff of a Michelin-starred restaurant are under is immense,” British chef Chris Galvin, who helms the award-winning La Chapelle and Windows in London, told The National in 2019. “To achieve that level of perfection day after day, plate after plate, can take its toll. And to not know whether the person you're serving is or isn't a Michelin inspector, come for one of their routine checks, means the pressure is constant.”

This explains why a handful of chefs — from Marco Pierre White to Sebastien Bras — have expressed a desire to forsake their restaurant’s stellar status.

Of course, this figure pales in comparison with the number of restaurants that occupy a place of pride in the Michelin Guide, and those that yearn to earn the coveted stars, including as of this year, the ones in Dubai.

"The Michelin Guide is the ultimate validation for a restaurant and the chef who leads it, and validation is important to me," admits Dubai-born chef Solemann Haddad, 26, founder of Moonrise.

"This is especially so because I have faced a lot of critique for my age. Being young in this industry, I find you have to work 10 times harder and shout 10 times harder to make as much noise as the average chef. For my restaurant to have a Michelin star would be frankly fabulous.

"From an objective, no-emotions perspective, too, awards are important because they are good for my career and for my business."

Worthy contenders

Ossiano, at Atlantis, The Palm, could be a possible Michelin contender. Photo: Atlantis, The Palm

Presumably, the 16 Dubai restaurants that recently made it to the first Mena’s 50 Best Restaurants list are strong contenders for a Michelin star or two, while The National’s readers put together a selection of their own award-worthy favourites.

To this, Antonis Melas, head chef at Greek restaurant Ammos, adds: “Even though Dubai offers a great variety of excellent choices, I believe there are some that clearly stand out from the rest. The Michelin Guide should most definitely give stars to Nobu, SushiSamba and Ossiano, given their quality exceeds expectations.”

Emirati content creator Reza Kiani, meanwhile, says he would like to see a local restaurant in the Michelin Guide. “Al Khayma heritage restaurant offers possibly the best Emirati food; whenever I eat there, I am always reminded of my childhood. Another restaurant worth at least one star is Al Fanar, where the ambience takes you back to 1960s Dubai.”

Cookbook author Flavel Monteiro, who brought dozens of Michelin-lauded chefs to Expo 2020 Dubai, gives his vote to Social by Heinz Beck ("for consistency"), Roberto's ("for always being switched on") and Mythos ("for unparalleled Greek food"). Among the new crop, Monteiro says he would like to see Peruvian restaurant Clay, which recently opened on Bluewaters Island, in the Dubai Guide.

Worthy contenders all; now it remains to be seen whether the anonymous Michelin inspectors concur.

The full selection for the Michelin Guide Dubai will be available at guide.michelin.com

