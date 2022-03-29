Dubai's Jetex launches Dh140,000 'suhoor in the sky' experience aboard a private jet

Last Ramadan, private aviation company Jetex made headlines with its Dh66,000 ($17,971) Iftar in the Sky experience, which included a flight across the UAE's seven emirates aboard a luxury private jet, as guests of up to six people ended their fast together.

This year, the company with headquarters in Dubai is upping the stakes with a Dh140,000 Suhoor in the Sky. The experience is inclusive of up to 14 guests who will be welcomed at the Jetex VIP Terminal at Dubai World Central with live traditional music and light refreshments before being whisked away by Rolls-Royces to their private jet.

Onboard the 18-seater plane, a musician will entertain the guests as they're welcomed to their "private majlis in the sky". After takeoff and once the aircraft reaches its cruising altitude, passengers can enjoy scenic views of the Dubai skyline as well as a specially curated suhoor menu created by executive sous chef Rami Nasser of Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre.

Jetex has partnered with Four Seasons Hotel DIFC to create a special menu for its Suhoor in the Sky experience. Photo: Jetex

The menu includes traditional Ramadan starters, freshly baked artisan breads and a selection of mezze, as well as lobster, lamb chops in traditional spices and sea bass.

The entire flight will last about two hours. And upon arrival at the Jetex VIP Terminal, complete with its plush lounges, secluded relaxation zones and fully stocked entertainment area, guests will be treated to a range of desserts, teas and coffees, and will have their pick of the leisure facilities of the terminal.

“Jetex delivers unique experiences to discerning travellers and is known for blending the world of private aviation with exceptional hospitality,” says Adel Mardini, founder and chief executive of Jetex.

"Every element of Suhoor in the Sky is designed to create timeless, one-of-a-kind lifelong memories for anyone who experiences it."

The Jetex VIP Terminal features plush lounges, secluded relaxation zones and a fully stocked entertainment area. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Referred to as a fixed-based operator in the aviation industry, Jetex began operations in 2005 in the UAE, providing logistics and support for private planes. It opened its first terminal, one of the biggest in the world at 3,000 square metres, in Dubai in 2009. Currently, it operates 33 terminals around the world.

To ensure the safety of travellers, the aircraft cabin will be thoroughly sanitised using signature Jetex bipolar ionisation technology before and after each flight, Mardini said.

Suhoor in Sky will be available throughout Ramadan. Passengers are required to carry their passports to board the flight. Reservations can be made by emailing experience@jetex.com