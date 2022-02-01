Michelin-lauded ‘Demon Chef’ to open Asian restaurant at Ceasars Palace Dubai

Bluewaters Island is set to get its latest celebrity-chef-helmed restaurant, by way of Demon Duck, which will open in Caesars Palace Dubai in March.

The brainchild of Alvin Leung, a UK-born Hong Kong-Canadian chef and television personality, the restaurant will serve Cantonese, Malaysian and Korean dishes with a twist.

The menu

Crispy duck with hummus and pomegranate at Demon Duck

As its name suggests, duck meat will have a starring role on the menu, while the “demon” is a moniker that Leung has bestowed upon himself. The chef has invented his own cuisine, which he calls “X-treme Chinese”, and is known for his penchant for fusion food and molecular gastronomy.

While the full menu is yet to be revealed, diners can expect dishes such as crispy duck with hummus and pomegranate; Hokkaido scallop dumplings; and hot and sour chicken with lychee and rose.

Hokkaido scallop dumplings at Demon Duck

“Demon Duck defies the ordinary with authentic flavours intertwined with playfulness, and a promise to leave a lasting impression," says Leung. "Imagination, creativity, flavours and frolic are all elements of my latest creation – only for Dubai.”

The chef

Leung's Hong Kong restaurant Bo Innovation has been awarded two Michelin stars, while his now-closed Bo London had achieved one. He also helms The Forbidden Duck restaurants in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Leung has been a MasterChef Canada judge since its 2014 debut and opened a restaurant called R&D in Toronto in collaboration with Eric Chong, winner of the show's first season.

The location

Demon Duck is located on the ground level of Caesars Palace Dubai with indoor and outdoor garden terrace seating and a speakeasy-style bar. The hotel already houses pan-Asian restaurant Zhen Wei, as well as Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen, sushi restaurant TakaHisa and an outpost of Las Vegas’s Bacchanal French brasserie.