Diwali 2021: best ways to celebrate the festival of lights in Abu Dhabi

Diwali, the celebration popularly called the festival of lights, falls on November 4 this year. If you're looking to add a little extra flavour to the festivities, here's a look at some places that are having special celebrations and menus in Abu Dhabi.

Punjab Grill

The motichoor laddu and chocolate cake from Punjab Grill's Diwali menu is a sweet ending to the festive meal

If you plan to go all out, fine dining Indian restaurant Punjab Grill is offering a Diwali menu brimming with dishes curated by chef Sandeep Ail for the occasion. It features modern recreations of India’s most popular foods, so you can snack on dishes such as the masala maska bun, pulled Tindle chicken raj kachori, and kheema mutter karanji. Diwali is all about the sweet stuff, so do check out their festive desserts such as the motichoor laddu and chocolate cake, and zameen chakri shahi tukda.

Available daily, 12.30pm-midnight; until November 10; prices of dishes vary; Punjab Grill, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal; 02 449 9839

Namak

The popular Indian restaurant by Kunal Kapur is upping the ante with a Diwali dinner featuring “specifically selected dishes elevating tradition”. Besides the chef’s most popular dishes, separate menus for vegetarians and non-vegetarians will be available.

Wednesday to Saturday, November 3 to 6; 7pm-11.30pm; Dh149 for vegetarian option, and Dh169 for the non-vegetarian option; Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi; 026988137

Rangoli

Rangoli is a modern Indian restaurant on Yas Island. Delores Johnson / The National

It seems only fitting to spend Diwali in Rangoli, the restaurant named after the traditional Indian floor decoration. And the restaurant is gearing up for the occasion with a menu designed to take diners on a culinary journey through India. You'll get to enjoy murgh tikka, dum biryani, pulao and rasmalai, a masala chai station, and a colourful rangoli display for photo opportunities.

Thursday to Saturday, November 4 to 6; 6pm-11.30pm; Dh189; Yas Island; 026564000

Martabaan

Martabaan will be having a set menu for Diwali. Photo: Martabaan

The “contemporary classic Indian dining destination” by celebrated chef Hemant Oberoi is having a festive menu to elevate celebrations. Get started with an amuse bouche, followed by soup and starters such as the mint salmon with chonka prawns or lamb chop with beet. Main courses include a lamb biryani and murg makhana. Expect desserts such as the badami sharifa rabdi and teen halwe ka malpua. There are separate options for vegetarians. The restaurant has also launched sweet boxes, available until Friday, with prices starting at Dh206.

Wednesday to Saturday, November 3 to 5; 1pm-10pm; Dh350 per person; Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi; 026907999

India Palace

For Diwali, India Palace has introduced classic sweet boxes. Photo: India Palace

The restaurant chain has launched sweet boxes available in three variations for the festival of lights. Choose between standard, classic and royal, all available in gold or blue finishing. Brimming with classic Indian sweets, these make for a great gift.

Available until sticks last; prices from Dh65 per box; outlets across the UAE; 0504446087