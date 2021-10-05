Dine your way down Dubai’s Jumeirah Road: from Brew Cafe to Falafel Al Zaeem

As part of a series of culinary guides to various areas in the UAE by The National, we explore Dubai’s Jumeirah Road, a staple in the city’s independent eatery scene.

Starting at the Burj Al Arab end, eat your way down Jumeirah Beach Road, ticking each of these favourites off as you go. This guide ends at the Dubai Canal and features Middle Eastern favourites, cosy coffee shops and quirky burger joints.

1. Brew Cafe

A minimalist neighbourhood cafe with Los Angeles vibes that serves brews starting at Dh18. Visit and sip on classic coffees, with piccolos, flat whites and Americanos, as well as expertly prepared V60, Kalita, Chemex and AeroPress coffees. Brew Cafe offers a limited food menu, with sourdough toast, with your choice of toppings, acai bowls and chia pudding. It is also known for its selection of eclairs.

Open daily, 7am-10.30pm; Jumeirah Road, Dubai; instagram.com/brewcafeuae

2. Leen's Jumeirah

Keto steak and eggs at Leen's Jumeirah. Chris Whiteoak / The National

One of four Leen’s eateries in the UAE, the Jumeirah outlet is a family and pet-friendly spot, and an Instagram favourite. Particularly popular for lazy weekend breakfasts, it offers acai bowls, omelettes, steak and eggs, French toast and a full vegan breakfast on the menu. Later in the day, hearty salads, Japanese favourites, poke bowls and tacos are menu highlights.

Open daily, 8am-10.30pm; Jumeirah Road, Dubai; 04 346 6292; leens.com

‍3. Single Fin Cafe

The exterior of Surf House and Single Fin Cafe on Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Surf House Dubai’s Single Fin Cafe is the place to go after a few hours spent on the beach or out surfing. Dog-friendly, the cafe serves up hearty breakfasts, tacos, burritos, burgers and poke bowls, with a sweet menu of ice cream sandwiches to finish. Rumour has it that it’s a favourite of Chris and Liam Hemsworth when they’re in Dubai, so if that’s not a reason to park up in the cafe for the weekend, we don’t know what is.

Open daily, 7am-7pm; Jumeirah Road, Dubai; 050 504 3020; surfingdubai.com/pages/single-fin

4. Tania's Teahouse

A selection of tea and cakes at Tania's Teahouse. Chris Whiteoak / The National

If there is a spot in Dubai known for its Instagrammability, its Tania’s Teahouse – which was, in fact, recently voted the seventh most Instagrammable cafe in the world by Big 7 Travel website. Pink, floral, cute and very homely, the cafe moves with the seasons – so it is currently stocked full of pumpkin-spiced everything, with creepy-themed cookies and Halloween treats on the menu.

Open daily, 8am-6pm; Jumeirah Road, Dubai; 04 324 0021; taniasteahouse.com

5. Heat Cafe

The name Heat stands for healthy eats and treats, and the eatery very much lives up to its moniker. One of four Heat eateries in Dubai, established in 2013, the cafe offers up a menu of fresh, healthy food, as well as delivering meal plans around the UAE. The menu accommodates diners with keto, Atkins, vegetarian and vegan dietary requirements, with salads and build-your-own diet bowls available, as well as low-carb pizzas, grilled dishes and burgers.

Open daily, 7am-11.45pm; Jumeirah Road, Dubai; 04 338 8831; heatcafe.ae

6. Shawarma Grill House

Shawarma Grill House’s menu features all of your Middle Eastern favourites. Hummus, moutabel, tabbouleh and fattoush are available for Dh19 each. There is shish tawook and lamb tikka on the menu and shawarmas from Dh26, which come with a side of chilli sauce and fries.

Open noon-1am, Saturday to Wednesday, noon-2am, Thursday and Friday; Jumeirah Road, Dubai; 800 70707; shawarmagrillhouse.com

7. Nomad

A quirky fast food eatery that specialises in starters, bao, burgers and pasta, Nomad has the appeal of a popular neighbourhood joint. The menu certainly packs heat, with the tabasco lolly pop chicken, lava cheese bites, Spiderman tempura and the explosion salad among the spicy dishes on the menu.

Open daily, noon-1am; Jumeirah Road, Dubai; 058 954 1613; instagram.com/nomad.uae

8. The Hamptons Cafe

A staple for lazy lunches and long weekend brunches, The Hamptons Cafe brings that American seaside feel to the UAE. The menu features hearty main dishes, moreish breakfast items and show-stopping desserts; expect a macaron to come with every coffee. The cafe is identifiable by the classic car parked outside.

Open 8am-11pm, Saturday to Wednesday, 8am-1am, Thursday and Friday; Jumeirah Road, Dubai; 04 331 5118; hamptonsdubai.com

9. Falafel Al Zaeem

Everyone's favourite chickpea staple at Falafel Al Zaeem. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Head down to stock up on all of your favourite chickpea dishes at one of the best-rated falafel spots in the city. To make sure you get the best of the menu, order the combo for two for Dh75, which includes falafel, fava beans, hummus, moutabel, mfarakeh alaya potatoes, al balad salad, qudsieh and fried vegetables, or keep it simple with classic falafel which costs Dh1 per ball.

Open daily, 8am-1.30am; Jumeirah Road, Dubai; 04 269 2334; falafel-alzaeem.com

