Too cool to eat? Abu Dhabi ice cream parlour serves up creative cones

Eat your ice cream before it melts, they say. But if you’re picking up a cone from Corner Cone ice cream parlour in Abu Dhabi, you’d be perfectly excused for stopping to take a picture (or 10) of your sweet treat first.

The quaint ice cream shop located in Al Nahyan is popular for selling some of the quirkiest, most creative ice cream cones in the capital.

On its bestsellers' list are several summer-themed ice cream cones including, Tropical Shark, Baby Toucan, Summer Party and Summer Trip Flavours.

Fatema Al Hammadi, the owner, says she discovered the Taiwanese brand in 2018 through Instagram and got in touch with them right away for franchising options. The brand opened its doors in Abu Dhabi towards the end of 2019, but a grand launch party was derailed because of the pandemic.

Nevertheless, it has been gradually gaining traction over the months thanks to its creative cones. The Hello Kitty and Micky Mouse varieties are some of its most popular, Al Hammadi says, and the brand launched Spacey Mansoori, a UAE-themed ice cream cone that pays tribute to the country's first astronaut, Hazzaa Al Mansoori.

There are a number of different ice cream flavour options, including passion fruit and charcoal. Meanwhile, the add-on elements are made with a special mould and some of the waffle cone batter.

It also launches special-edition designs for events such as Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day and UAE National Day, Al Hammadi says.

“The reaction has been great,” she says. “People love the ice creams. And they all enjoy taking pictures of the ice creams before they eat it, too.”

Scores: Day 4 England 290 & 346

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Sanchez's club career 2005-2006: Cobreloa 2006-2011 Udinese 2006-2007 Colo-Colo (on loan) 2007-2008 River Plate (on loan) 2011-2014 Barcelona 2014–Present Arsenal

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Leaderboard 63 - Mike Lorenzo-Vera (FRA) 64 - Rory McIlroy (NIR) 66 - Jon Rahm (ESP) 67 - Tom Lewis (ENG), Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 68 - Rafael Cabrera-Bello (ESP), Marcus Kinhult (SWE) 69 - Justin Rose (ENG), Thomas Detry (BEL), Francesco Molinari (ITA), Danny Willett (ENG), Li Haotong (CHN), Matthias Schwab (AUT)

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

The BIO: He became the first Emirati to climb Mount Everest in 2011, from the south section in Nepal He ascended Mount Everest the next year from the more treacherous north Tibetan side By 2015, he had completed the Explorers Grand Slam Last year, he conquered K2, the world’s second-highest mountain located on the Pakistan-Chinese border He carries dried camel meat, dried dates and a wheat mixture for the final summit push His new goal is to climb 14 peaks that are more than 8,000 metres above sea level

MATCH INFO England 241-3 (20 ovs) Malan 130 no, Morgan 91 New Zealand 165 all out (16.5ovs) Southee 39, Parkinson 4-47 England win by 76 runs Series level at 2-2

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

