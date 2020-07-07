'Through the Wire' to the White House? 44 photos that chart Kanye West's style journey

From full leather suiting to plush velvets, the rapper has not been afraid to take a fashion risk during his 16-year career

LF06 jul Kanye West style evo 44 will.i.am and Kanye West, in a knitted jumper, pose backstage during the MTV Europe Music Awards at Tor di Valle November 18, 2004 in Rome, Italy. Getty Images (getty)

Emma Day
Jul 7, 2020

If he is successful in his supposed bid to become the 46th President of the United States, Kanye West might just be the first man in the Oval Office to wear leather trousers on the regular.

The rapper and fashion designer this week suggested he would challenge Donald Trump for the US presidency, tweeting: "We must now realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States."

While it is unclear if West, 43, has officially registered to run for office, this certainly isn't the first time the Stronger star and Yeezy designer has courted controversy and created headlines.

And, as you can see above, West is no stranger to creating a talking point on the red carpet, too.

After rising to fame with his debut album The College Dropout in 2004, the rapper has gone on to collaborate with the likes of Rihanna and Paul McCartney.

And, as his star ascended, so, too, did his appreciation for outlandish fabrics and avant-garde silhouettes.

From full leather suiting to embroidered tunics, experimental tailoring and plush velvets, West has not been afraid to take a fashion risk during his 16 years in the public eye.

Here, we take a look back through his red carpet retrospective to see how the Flashing Lights star's style has evolved throughout his career.

Updated: July 7th 2020, 5:20 AM

