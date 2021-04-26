Oscars 2021 fashion: from Carey Mulligan and Halle Berry, the best-dressed women on the Academy Awards red carpet

Bold, block colours and glimmering metallics were the order of the night

Emma Day
Apr 26, 2021

Lights, camera, action: after a tumultuous year, Hollywood's biggest night is in full swing after a two-month delay.

The 93rd Academy Awards are under way at Los Angeles's Union Station, with stars aplenty gathering at the A-list but socially distanced ceremony.

While the guest list may be scaled down compared to usual years, given the Covid-19 pandemic, the glamour, however, has still been dialled up to full.

Reese Witherspoon, Carey Mulligan, Halle Berry, Laura Dern and Margot Robbie were among the famous faces to walk the red carpet at the Sunday ceremony.

With satellite hubs set up in Paris and London for nominees who could not attend the US soiree, stars including Olivia Colman also made an appearance across the pond.

Read More
Oscars 2021 live: updates from the 93rd Academy Awards
Red carpet retrospective: 55 of the greatest Oscar gowns of all time

Bold, block colours appear to be the order of the night, with Zendaya Coleman in sunny yellow, Amanda Seyfried in vibrant scarlet and Glenn Close in punchy amethyst.

Others had the Midas touch, with Mulligan and Robbie among the stars donning glimmering metallics.

Scroll through the gallery above to see the best-dressed stars on the red carpet.

Updated: April 26th 2021, 12:56 AM
