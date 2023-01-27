New trailer offers first glimpse of Gigi Hadid presenting Netflix's Next in Fashion

Netflix has released a first look at the second season of Next in Fashion, which will mark supermodel Gigi Hadid's debut as co-presenter.

The part-Palestinian model will take the reins from British TV presenter and fashion designer Alexa Chung, who presented the first season alongside Queer Eye’s Tan France.

The 55-second trailer opens with with shots of Hadid sporting some outlandish looks on the runway, before France jokes that she has “an actual job to do”.

In the series, a group of fashion designers are tasked with creating collections every week, often centred around a specific theme, to display at a show watched by a panel of top industry judges. The first season, which came out in January 2020, had 18 designers competing for the chance to win a $250,000 prize.

Korean designer Minju Kim emerged the winner and launched a collection with Net-a-Porter in December 2021. She also collaborated with high-street retailer & Other Stories and showcased her latest collection with a pop-up at the autumn/winter 2022 season of the New York Fashion Week.

Hadid is one of the world’s top supermodels and has walked for brands such as Chanel, Tom Ford and Jacquemus, as well as dozens of other designers. She has 37 Vogue covers under her belt.

The news that she would be joining the show was announced last January. France, who is good friends with Hadid, made the announcement on his Instagram page. “Who would have thought when we met over FaceTime 4 years ago that we’d be hosting Next in Fashion together! You read that right! The secret’s out. You better get ready,” he wrote.

Season two will be available to stream on Netflix from March 3