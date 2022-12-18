Mrs UAE shines at Mrs World 2022, Mrs India wins crown

The UAE's contestant Pamala Serena dazzled on stage at the Mrs World 2022 awards in Las Vegas on Saturday, but it was Mrs India who took the winner's crown.

Taking to the stage in a flamboyant gown, the beauty queen, who lives in the UAE, caught the judges' attention in the pageant designed to “celebrates the uniqueness of married women”.

Her dazzling dress was one of five gowns recognised as part of the Manish Vaid Designers Choice Awards. Serena previously said that she was working with a number of designers to highlight the UAE's pearling traditions through her national costume.

India's Sargam Koushal was crowned Mrs World 2022 at the glitzy event.

The Mumbai teacher and model was named the winner after beating 63 other contestants for the coveted title. She received the crown on stage in Vegas from Mrs World 2021, Shaylyn Ford, who represented the US.

Koushal also scooped an award for the most exotic costume after sporting a dazzling peacock-inspired outfit on stage. Her swimsuit entry was also commended, being listed in the top six swimsuits at the Manish Vaid Designers Choice Awards.

“I'm so excited. Love you India, love you the world,” said the beauty queen after receiving the crown.

It's the first time India has taken the Mrs World crown in 21 years.

Second place went to Mrs Canada and third to Mrs Polynesia.

Mrs UAE World shared a picture on Instagram of her meeting the woman who started the beauty pageant, just before the contest took place.

Looking dazzling in a pearl-adorned gown, Serena captioned the moment: “The most amazing person behind Mrs World pageant. CEO of Mrs World — Elaine Marmel. We love you.”

The UAE did not rank in the top 16 for Mrs World 2022.

Last year, Debanjali Kamstra represented the country in the global pageant for the first time and took third place in the annual competition.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Mrs UAE World