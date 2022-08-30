Sharon Stone wears Zuhair Murad on 'Vogue Arabia' September cover

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone is the Vogue Arabia September issue cover star.

In the glossy images accompanying the interview, she is wearing a range of designs by regional fashion houses.

The actress, 64, is pictured in looks by Ashi Studio, Elie Saab and Rami Al Ali. In one of the two cover images, she is wearing a one-shouldered blue gown with sequinned embellishment by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad. Stone also wears looks by international fashion houses Schiaparelli and Alta Moda by Dolce & Gabbana in the shoot, which was inspired by a celebration of "post-pandemic fashion".

The atmospheric images were taken by Italian photographer Nima Benati at American artist Tony Duquette's opulent Los Angeles estate. They accompany an interview with American journalist Hala Gorani, who is a former CNN anchor with Syrian and French heritage.

Sharon Stone wears a vibrant blue Zuhair Murad design on the cover of 'Vogue Arabia'. Photo: Vogue Arabia

The "very personal" and "unfiltered" interview has Stone discussing the oppression of women around the world, ageing in Hollywood and her dating life.

“I think I can probably speak for you and the rest of the female planet when I say that there’s a giant effort to make us not feel free and to feel oppressed. And I don’t go for it,” she told the Dubai publication.

In one shot, Stone is posing in a lush garden wearing a red gown with voluminous sleeves by Elie Saab; in another, she is sat in a library on a burnt orange sofa, wearing a baby pink feathered Ashi Studio design.

Stone is the latest Hollywood star to wear Zuhair Murad designs. The Beirut designer is a favourite of Jennifer Lopez, who wore his creations for her recent film, Marry Me, and her Las Vegas wedding with Ben Affleck.

Last month, Stone was one of a throng of celebrities who descended on Sicily, Italy, for the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda shows. She was joined by Mariah Carey, Kris Jenner and Helen Mirren for the fashion extravaganza.