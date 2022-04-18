Gigi Hadid to launch her own clothing line

Gigi Hadid is set to launch her own fashion line.

In an interview with Vogue, the half-Palestinian model confirmed that she is embarking on the new project, which will tap into her own fashion knowledge, while pushing her in a new direction.

“Working on my clothing line has been incredible because it’s a different setting, where I get to be involved in team-building,” she said.

This is not Hadid’s first outing as a designer. She previously collaborated with American label Tommy Hilfiger for four seasons, and with Vogue eyewear in 2017. Both projects were well received; the collection of sunglasses sold out almost instantly.

While these would have involved work and creative input, setting up a stand-alone clothing line is a vastly different undertaking, one that requires picking the right team from the ground up. On her own line, Hadid will be free to express herself as she wishes and design pieces that echo her personal style.

Hadid has more than 73 million Instagram followers who she will surely hope the new line will appeal to.

“I’m just trying to be creative all the time, and keep coming up with ways that I can put that into the world in a way that touches people,” she said.

Gigi Hadid, right, with her mother Yolanda and sister Bella at the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City. WireImage

No further details have been confirmed, leaving the name and launch date a mystery. Hadid has plenty of experience in the fashion industry, having started modelling aged 2, when she was spotted by Paul Marciano of Guess and became a face of Baby Guess. She stopped to focus on her school work, before returning to the industry in 2011 aged 16.

Along with her sister, Bella Hadid, Gigi is now one of the most recognisable models in the world, with her wealth estimated at $29m (Dh106.5m) in 2021.

In 2016, she was named International Model of the Year at the Fashion Awards, and in September 2020 she gave birth to her daughter Khai, with ex-One Direction singer, Zayn Malik. She returned to the catwalk five months later when she closed the autumn/winter 2021 show for Versace in Milan.