Thierry Mugler: French fashion designer dies aged 73

French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, known as Thierry Mugler, has died at the age of 73.

His death was confirmed on his personal Instagram with a post of a black square and the caption, “RIP. We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace”.

The designer, known for his cinch-waisted silhouettes and reign during the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, died of natural causes, according to his agent, Jean-Baptiste Rougeot.

In 2003, he announced that he was to retire from fashion, saying: “Fashion is beautiful, 3D art on a human being. But it wasn’t enough, which is why I went on to create in other ways. For me, it wasn’t the right tool any more. But perfume still interests me.”

Kim Kardashian wore a Thierry Mugler design to the 2019 Met Gala. Reuters

However, he came out of retirement in 2019, when he created a dress for Kim Kardashian West to wear to the Met Gala. He was also behind looks for Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Beyonce, Bella Hadid and Cardi B in recent years.

Tributes have begun flooding in for Mugler.

Supermodel Jerry Hall told the New York Times, that the designer “was timeless and ahead of his time. He knew all about gender fluidity and his clothes reflected the heat and sexuality of the late ’70s and early ’80s.”

Hall was the face of Mugler's Angel perfume.