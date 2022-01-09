Seven Mrs World contestants to watch: from the UAE and Jordan to the Philippines and India

This year's Mrs World competition kicks off in Las Vegas on Sunday, when 58 married women from around the world will come together to compete for the crown.

The pageant was founded in 1984. Its aim is to “celebrate the uniqueness of married women” as well as their families and communities, and has taken place around the world, from India and Russia to South Africa and South Korea.

This yea, the new Mrs World will be crowned in a glamorous ceremony on Saturday, January 15.

Before the contest, a public poll has allowed people to vote for their favourite contestants, allowing for a Top 15 to be formed.

Here are some of the contestants to watch during Mrs World 2022:

Debanjali Kamstra, Mrs UAE World

Debanjali Kamstra will be the first beauty queen to represent the UAE at the next Mrs World pageant, to be held in January 2022 in Las Vegas.

The UAE is entering a representative to the pageant for the first time and all eyes are on Debanjali Kamstra.

A former employee of Emirates airline, Kamstra, 35, is also an architect and opened her first interior design business, Veloche, in Dubai a decade ago. A resident of the UAE for 13 years, she has since started two more companies, one selling home interiors and the other dealing in healthy snacks and drinks.

She married her husband, Christiaan, in 2012 and the couple live in Dubai with their two daughters, Victoria, 6, and Tiffany, 5.

“I am a self-made woman. I run three companies, have two beautiful children, a great husband and I am proud to be living in this country,” she told The National. “I am still struggling to get my catwalk right though.”

Kamstra is currently number four in the Top 15 contestants, voted for by the public.

Meranie Gadiana Rahman, Mrs Philippines World

Representing the Philippines is Meranie Gadiana Rahman, currently number one in the public vote.

Rahman entered the world of pageantry after being diagnosed with post-partum depression following the birth of her son, Jaleel. Since being crowned as the representative for the Philippines in April last year, she has spoken of her desire to use the platform to bring awareness to the condition and prove that women can “still fulfil their dreams” when they are wives and mothers.

“Mrs World is the most prestigious and oldest pageant for married women,” she said in an interview with The Manila Times. “Its mission is to provide a platform for married women to feel empowered by being the best version of themselves and that when they become their best, they can also empower others.”

Navdeep Kaur, Mrs India World

Computer science engineer Navdeep Kaur will represent India in the contest, after being crowned Mrs India World in September.

Born and raised in the Sundargarh district of Odisha, Kaur holds a master's degree in business administration and is mother to daughter Jasleen, aged 5. She has described the opportunity to compete in the pageant as a “dream come true”.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I am going to give it my best shot. The competition is severe, and I need to be fully engrossed in preparations. I never thought one day I would be representing India at an international level. This is a dream come true, but the journey is still long. Need the support and blessings of all the people in the country,” she said in an interview with website Mid-Day.

Jaclyn Stapp, Mrs Jordan World

Model, actress and philanthropist Jaclyn Stapp, 41, will represent Jordan. Stapp is the founder of non-profit organisation Children Are Magical (Charm), which aims to raise awareness of children’s issues and provide underprivileged youths with the tools to help with their education.

Stapp, who is of Jordanian descent but was raised in the US, is a mother of three and married to musician Scott Stapp.

“I am both proud and humbled to represent the married women of Jordan at the coming Mrs World pageant,” Stapp said on social media. “My parents were born and raised in Jordan and I have seen for myself the many changes that have made it possible for a woman to be in the position I am.

“To carry this uplifting and personal history on to the Mrs World stage, along with so many beautiful and intelligent ladies from around the world, will be a life-changing experience. This journey will also give recognition to the women I represent who have been a positive force for change. I will be realising their dream.”

Leen Clive, Mrs UK World

Mrs World contestant Leen Clive, born in Syria, has been denied entry to US before the pageant. Photo: Leen Clive/Instagram

The UK will be represented by trainee doctor Leen Clive, 29, although her position in the pageant is in jeopardy since her entry to the US was denied.

Clive was born in Syria, but has lived in the UK since she travelled to the country to study at university in 2017. Shortly before being crowned as Mrs UK World in August 2020, Clive welcomed her first child, a daughter.

The NHS worker, who has also worked as a translator for the United Nations and as a television presenter, said: “I am honoured to represent the United Kingdom as Mrs World UK in this wonderful international competition. I’m looking forward to meeting all the amazing ladies from all over the world.”

Clive is currently seeking the help of her local MP to ensure she is able to make it to the contest.

Arlene Newman Van Asperen, Mrs Iceland World

Actress and model Arlene Newman Van Asperen will be the face of Iceland in this year's competition.

A mother of one, Van Asperen has been involved in pageantry for years, and has starred in a number of films, with credits on Jurassic World, Soul Surfer and The Wrong Missy.

Since being named as the country's representative in June, she has been showcasing plenty of Iceland's natural beauty on her social media pages, as well as her pageant preparation.

She has said she “cannot wait” to get started in the competition.

Alice Rowlands Musukwa, Mrs Zambia World

Alice Rowlands, the former Miss Universe Zambia, will take to the pageant stage once more, this time representing her country in the Mrs World contest.

The social media star and designer, who is currently number six in the public vote, has said the competition is a “positive kick back to my pageant life and to many queens that are married".

“I lost my parents at a very young age, struggled through school and life in general and remembered what my parents taught me, every single time you feel like it’s over, it’s never over it’s the beginning,” she said in a post on social media.

“Every young girl has a dream, all they need is a push of hope from someone they believe in and think can impact them positively. Giving up should never be an option. Thank you, Mrs World pageant, for giving me another chance to not only believe in myself but trust my capabilities.”