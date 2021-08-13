Katy Perry unveils shoe range inspired by trip to Egypt

She rang in her 35th birthday in the country, and it seems Katy Perry still has Egypt on her mind.

The American singer, 36, has included odes to the country's ancient kingdom in the latest releases for her eponymous footwear range, Katy Perry Collections.

The Dark Horse singer offered a glimpse at two new designs, stocked on Amazon and the Katy Perry Collections website, on her social media pages on Wednesday.

"Sometimes my real life experiences inspire," Perry captioned the post, which showcases two sandals artfully displayed on a bed of sand.

A golden-hued rubber sandal is emblazoned with an emblem of a pyramid, while a black version is completed with an ankh. The symbol is an ancient Egyptian hieroglyph commonly used to represent the word for "life".

Perry also included a glimpse of her travels to Egypt in the post, adding a photograph of herself visiting the Pyramids of Giza in Cairo. The singer, who welcomed daughter Daisy with fiance Orlando Bloom last year, can be seen sitting atop a camel in front of the illuminated pyramids.

Perry and Bloom visited the North African country in 2019 to mark the singer's birthday.

"Ancient Egyptians believed that when you pass on, your heart had to be weighed. It had to be lighter than a feather to be qualified for the trip to the afterlife," Perry said at the time.

"My mother has called me 'feather' since I was a little girl and I hope after all is said and done my heart is as light as one. This is 35."

The star's visit also inspired another design, released last month, from her eponymous shoe line.

The black strappy sandal is adorned with an Eye of Horus, another symbol dating back to ancient Egypt, in diamante.

"Legend says the Eye of Horus represents well-being, healing and protection. Who couldn’t use some protection from head to toe?" Perry captioned the shot.

Perry first unveiled her namesake shoe line in 2017. The range was criticised in 2019 for introducing slip-on loafer mules that resembled blackface make-up. The offending items were subsequently pulled from shelves in stores and online following the backlash.

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

