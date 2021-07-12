Cannes Film Festival 2021 red carpet highlights: stars dial up the glamour for day six

Another day, another parade of high fashion on the French Riviera.

With the Cannes Film Festival in full swing, each day brings with it more red carpet moments, after a year in which the world was largely starved of the Hollywood tradition.

The cinematic celebration, which began last Tuesday, has already welcomed a host of premieres and A-list parties, with stars such as Jessica Chastain, Matt Damon and Sean Penn in attendance.

The red carpet action at the festival continues to impress, with Bella Hadid, Salma Hayek and Maggie Gyllenhaal among the latest famous faces to step out in the French seaside town.

On Sunday evening, the Kering Women In Motion Awards took place, with Hayek joined at the event by husband Francois-Henri Pinault. Donning a sequinned Gucci gown in mermaid hues, the Mexican-Lebanese actress rubbed shoulders with the likes of Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo's Noomi Rapace and Secretary's Gyllenhaal.

Hayek was given the 2020 Women in Motion Award by festival president Pierre Lescure at the ceremony, which fetes females working in the film industry. The Women In Motion Young Talent Award, meanwhile, was given to Maternal director Maura Delpero.

Over at the Palais des Festivals, screenings for Bergman Island and Tre Piani drew models Bella Hadid, in off-the-runway Schiaparelli, and Taylor Hill to the red carpet.

Scroll through the gallery above to see the best looks from day six of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

Cannes, now in its 74th year, brings together some of the film industry's most highly anticipated titles, as well as some of the silver screen's most famous faces.

The festival, which was delayed until July from its usual May dates with the aim of being able to host in-person events once more, was cancelled entirely in 2020 owing to the pandemic.

This year, Cannes has introduced an advance booking system for screenings, those attending from outside the European Union must submit to regular Covid-19 testing, and mask-wearing is mandatory.

