Princess Rajwa's status as fashion-forward royal is blooming

Queen Rania of Jordan has shared a new photo of her son Crown Prince Hussein and his pregnant wife Princess Rajwa for his birthday on Friday.

"Happy birthday my dearest Hussein. Can’t wait to see you and Rajwa as parents," she captioned the post.

The couple have been in the spotlight since their grand wedding last year, with plenty of public interest in their lives, especially with the announcement of Princess Rajwa’s pregnancy in April.

In the birthday portrait, the couple are looking out to the side of the shot, and Prince Hussein has his arm around his wife’s back. Princess Rajwa, standing in profile, is wearing a light yellow stretch-jersey midi dress by Spanish brand Rabanne.

The dress has a flowing, slightly loose fit that drapes gracefully over her pregnant figure. The fabric also appears lightweight, making it comfortable for warm weather.

The dress has short sleeves and a modest neckline, conveying a balanced and refined elegance. The subtle sheen of the fabric adds a touch of luxury without being flashy.

It illustrates the Princess's preference for outfits that are not only stylish and comfortable but also combine simplicity and a sense of sophistication. Her fashion choices also tend to blend traditional and modern elements.

Queen Rania, King Abdullah II, Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa attend the King's silver jubilee celebrations. Photo: RHC

Since announcing the pregnancy in April, Princess Rajwa has not been spotted out in public as frequently.

However, she attended the silver jubilee celebrations for her father-in-law, King Abdullah II, in Amman a fortnight ago. For the occasion, she wore a stunning cape and gown created by Saudi designer Honayda Serafi.

Serafi, who also designed the gown for Rajwa’s pre-wedding henna party, incorporated the four colours of the Jordanian flag – red, green, black and white – through intricate beaded embroidery on the dress. Shimmering shades of silver were added as a nod to the jubilee year, symbolising both national pride and the royal family’s legacy.

Earlier in the month, portrait photos of Rajwa were released to celebrate the couple’s one-year wedding anniversary. In them, she wears an elegant ruby Alice and Olivia Vernia blouson-sleeve, pleated maxi dress with a cinched waistline.

The Hashemite Royal Court released the first maternity pictures of Princess Rajwa. Photo: @CoutureRoyals / X

Although Princess Rajwa has only been part of the Jordanian royal family for little more than a year, she is following in the footsteps of her mother-in-law and already cementing her status as a fashion-forward royal.