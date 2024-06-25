Summer beauty buys: Skincare and make-up updates as the heat sets in

Summer is here, which means longer days, hotter temperatures and increased humidity. All of which make it a good time to consider refreshing the beauty arsenal with products designed for protection while looking fresh, despite the elements.

Here’s a guide to beauty buys for summer 2024.

Bronzed summer glow

Guerlain’s Terracotta range comes in a number of bronzing shades. Photo: Guerlain

For those on sunshine getaways, or trying to capture the look at home, bronzing products are a summer beauty go-to. The bronzer in Guerlain’s Terracotta range aims to recreate a fresh-from-the-beach glow; and with six shades to choose from, it caters to a number of skin tones.

Powder bronzers are ideal for creating shape and adding depth to skin, while liquid bronzers are better at creating a light-reflecting finish. Try Charlotte Tilbury's Island Glow Drops by dabbing the product along your cheekbones, or by adding a drop or two to your foundation or moisturiser for extra brightness.

Increase SPF coverage

Opt for a high-factor SPF topped up with SPF-infused make-up, such as Bobbi Brown's Vitamin Enriched Skin Tint SPF 15, Dh229. Photo: Bobbi Brown

Sunscreen is a summer essential. Experts suggest opting for a facial sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and making it a routine staple. Applying it 30 minutes before make-up will help improve its efficacy and keep make-up in place.

To ensure coverage lasts throughout the day, experts recommend applying top up with make-up with added SPF. Both Clinique’s Even Better Glow and Bobbi Brown’s Vitamin Enriched Skin Tint are SPF15 and offer a subtle tint.

Lips are often forgotten when it comes to SPF skincare. Experts suggest looking for balms that offer hydration and protection, such as pH Formula’s Lip Hydrate Balm (SPF 15) and Rituals’ Protecting Lip Balm (SPF 30).

Lightweight moisturisers and foundations

Swap out a heavy-weight foundation for a tinted gel or serum formula, such as Asteri's Noorish tinted serum, Dh166. Photo: Asteri Beauty

Heat and humidity call for a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser that won’t sit heavily on your skin. Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Water Cream has a light gel water formula, which is designed to aid hydration, while Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Oil-Free Gel Cream claims to cool the skin as it moisturises, making it suitable for humid climates.

Swapping regular foundation for a lighter, more breathable option is also recommended. Saudi brand Asteri Beauty’s Noorish Tinted Serum (SPF 30) is a skincare-forward product that blends well, offering a light finish while hydrating and protecting skin and providing a radiant finish.

Setting sprays and waterproof mascaras

Airbrush flawless setting spray, Dh170, Charlotte Tilbury at Ounass. Photo: Ounass

For humid days, waterproof mascara can make a big difference to the beauty regime, working to avoid smudged eyes. Mac's Macstack Mascara Micro Brush Waterproof Mascara is a suitable candidate, as well as Dior's Diorshow Iconic Overcurl waterproof mascara.

Another cosmetic option to consider is a setting spray or powder, which help to lock looks in place. Laura Mercier’s Light Catcher Translucent Loose Setting Powder and Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray are two products that work to maintain make-up’s durability.