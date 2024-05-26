Evening gowns by Arab designers on the red carpet at Cannes

Syrian designer Rami Al Ali alongside a plethora of Lebanese dressmakers proved their couture prowess on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, which closed on Saturday.

Spotted on regional and international actors, models and influencers, the gowns by Arab designers – from Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad to Georges Hobeika and Georges Chakra – were impeccably tailored and flamboyantly stylish.

Oscar-nominated Lebanese filmmaker and Cannes jury member Nadine Labaki was spotted in Jean Louis Sabaji and Georges Chakra, while Saudi actress Mila Al Zahrani wore a voluminous Rami Al Ali gown with a cinched waist.

Several looks came with elaborate capes, including a shimmering green number designed by Georges Hobeika for Australian model Chantal Monaghan and a pristine white gown by Georges Chakra for Australian actress Claire Holt.

Our favourite, though, is not a gown, but a sculptural Rami Al Ali creation for Diala Makki. The TV presenter looked effortlessly elegant in an organza blouse and scuba pants with a scuba fabric cape with border embellishments.

Diala Makki in Rami Al Ali during the Cannes Film Festival. Getty Images

Elsewhere, Viola Davis was spotted in a pastel chiffon gown by Elie Saab, while Chinese actress Tong Liya in a sparkling Saiid Kobeisy couture gown. Kobeisy, who has created outfits for Queen Rania of Jordan and Jennifer Lopez, also dressed model Heidi Klum in a bold red look at Cannes.

Fellow Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad showed off his versatility by putting Australian model Shanina Shaik in a stunning red off-shoulder gown, while creating a shimmering sari-like outfit for beauty entrepreneur Pritika Swarup and a sheer black dress with horizontal metallic embroidery and a bow detail for American actress Victoria Justice.