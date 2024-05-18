Cannes red carpet: Eva Longoria and Nadine Labaki lead strong showing of Lebanese designs

As the Cannes Film Festival heads into its first weekend, the stars continue to shine on the red carpet.

Lebanese designers were a popular choice, with Eva Longoria wearing a sequin-embellished Elie Saab Haute Couture gown accented with a sharp V-neckline during the Kinds of Kindness premiere on Friday. She was later spotted hugging Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who arrived in a shimmery double-shaded green and silver gown by Falguni Shane Peacock, featuring a trail and dramatic shoulders. They took a moment to pose for a photo together.

Meanwhile, TV presenter Diala Makki showcased outfits from Syrian designer Rami Al Ali and later from Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika. Her first outfit was a blush pink jumpsuit paired with a flowing, floor-length cape, featuring a plunging neckline and billowy sleeves. Her second outfit was a strapless, form-fitting creation adorned with deep blue and silver sequins in an intricate baroque-inspired pattern.

Zuhair Murad was another popular choice, with actress Victoria Justice wearing a sheer black off-shoulder gown with horizontal metallic embroidery and a bow detail. TV presenter and model Annabella Hilal sported an ivory-coloured fully embroidered top with a matching skirt veiled by an attached chiffon stole. Model Alessiya Merzlova wore a blue sleeveless gown with ruffle tulle details.

Veteran Egyptian actress and singer Youssra wore a shimmery silver and gold embroidered dress from Tony Ward, while Chinese actress Jing Liang wore a striking white-and-black gown from the same atelier.

Other outfits from Lebanese designers spotted at the festival include Georges Chakra, who dressed TV presenter Raya Abirached in a red velvet couture gown with a structured strapless neckline and a cascade of embellishments at the waist. Lebanese director and actress Nadine Labaki wore a black Jean Louis Sabaji dress with an embellished collar and sleeves.

Meanwhile, Indian actress Urvashi Rautela shined in a custom design from Tunisian designer Souhir El Gabsi, while Kiara Advani dazzled in a draped ivory crepe-back satin dress created by Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung.

The Cannes Film Festival runs until May 25