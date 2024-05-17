New Miss USA crowned after shock resignation of previous winner

The Miss Universe Organisation has crowned a new Miss USA after the previous winner unexpectedly resigned, along with Miss Teen USA.

Last week's sudden resignations shocked the pageant world, with the two winners citing mental health and personal reasons for handing in their much-coveted tiaras.

Savannah Gankiewicz, 28, of Hawaii, was crowned as the new Miss USA 2023 on Wednesday.

Born and raised on the island of Maui, Ms Gankiewicz is a model who leads a female empowerment non-profit organisation, AP reported.

She had been the first runner-up in the pageant last September, and accepted the title at a special coronation attended by Hawaii Governor Josh Green, Hawaii News Now reported.

She will hold the title until August.

Ms Gankiewicz replaces Noelia Voigt, 24, a former Miss Utah who stepped aside on May 6, citing her mental health.

In a statement, Ms Voigt thanked her fans and wrote: “Never compromise your physical and mental well-being.”

Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava, 17, gave up her crown within days of Ms Voigt's resignation, in another blow to the Miss Universe Organisation, which runs both pageants.

Ms Srivastava, a former Miss New Jersey Teen USA, wrote in a statement that her “personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organisation.”

