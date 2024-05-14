The 20 best looks by Arab fashion designers at the Cannes Film Festival

Ahead of the 77th Cannes Film Festival, here are 20 of the best looks from Arab fashion designers over recent years – from Zuhair Murad's daring silhouettes to Rami Al Ali's intricate beadwork.

The festival is about more than cinema these days. It is a glittering showcase of high fashion. From the classic old Hollywood glamour of the 1950s to the bold and daring silhouettes of today, the red carpet has seen it all over the years.

In the early years western fashion houses reigned supreme, from the sculptural might of Dior to the ultra-feminine elegance of Chanel. Arab designers have gradually made their way into the spotlight too, bringing in Middle Eastern opulence.

Lebanese couturier Elie Saab has become a red carpet favourite, showing off his exquisite beadwork, romantic silhouettes and cultural flair. Aside from dressing Arab and South Asian stars, Saab's creations have also been worn by Hollywood darlings including Catherine Zeta-Jones, Halle Berry, Blake Lively, Jessica Chastain and Emilia Clarke.

From established names to rising stars, each Arab designer brings their unique perspective and cultural influences to the red carpet.

Omani fashion house Atelier Zuhra, for example, is known for using rich fabrics and intricate embroidery in its sartorial creations, while Dubai-based label Azzi & Osta often incorporates subtle cultural nods to its otherwise whimsical pieces.

Other go-to designers include Georges Hobeika, who specialises in haute couture and is known for his impeccable tailoring of luxurious fabrics. Celebrities like Lively and Clarke have donned his show-stopping gowns at Cannes.

There's also Lebanese-Italian fashion designer Tony Ward, who draws inspiration from contemporary architecture in his designs. Meanwhile, stylists and celebrities who gravitate towards pieces with exquisite details often opt for the creations of Beirut designer Georges Chakra.