CMT Music Awards best red carpet looks, from Emma Roberts to Jelly Roll

Country stars were out in force on Sunday evening for the annual CMT Music Awards in Texas.

Need a Favor singer Jelly Roll was the big winner at the annual event that celebrates the biggest stars in the industry. The rapper-turned-country singer took home three awards on Sunday and rounded out the evening with an exceptional performance of Halfway to Hell.

Sporting a leather jacket and diamond necklace, the star joined a mix of celebrities for the live CBS event at the Moody Centre in Austin, including Grammy-nominated country singer Kelsea Ballerini, who returned to host for a fourth year.

Other award winners on the night were Warren Zeiders, Ashley Cooke, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson, Scotty McCreery and pop duo Dan+Shay, though many others triumphed on the red carpet.

Stars arrived in custom-made looks and country-inspired gear, with everything from traditional cowboy hats and boots to classic LBDs and sheer gowns spotted.

Minnie Driver opted for the all-black trend, but gave it her own slant moving away from the LBD to don a sharp pantsuit adorned with an oversized flower corsage.

Trisha Yearwood also went for a black dress, but opted for a longer number featuring sequins and feathered cuffs.

Keith Urban joined the penchant for black with a casual outfit consisting of a grey and black button-down shirt, black jeans and black trainers. And Urban was flying solo, with his Oscar-winning wife Nicole Kidman absent from the event. For his performance, he donned a black T-shirt with the face of George Jones, one of country's music's most influential singers.

Pearce wore two distinct looks – combining sombre black with the sheer trend in a long-sleeved mesh bodysuit that she paired with platform pumps.

Other stars rocking sheer fabrics included Roberts, who wore a one-shoulder Dolce & Gabanna gown, and host Ballerini, who opted for a flowing red David Koma lace dress as one of her nine outfit changes on the night.

Shimmering looks were also in style and seen on Lainey Wilson, who donned a metallic pantsuit paired with a cowboy hat, and US journalist Gayle King, who shone brightly in a vivid green suit.

Kimberly Schlapman joined the metallic trend with a vivid purple sequin gown and feather cuffs.