Best-dressed men at the Oscars 2024

While most eyes are usually on the gorgeous gowns that sweep down the red carpet at the Oscars ceremony, the 96th Academy Awards delivered some snappy-looking gents too.

Actors Cillian Murphy (who won the Oscar for Oppenheimer) and Sterling K Brown led the charge for traditional tuxedos worn with a white shirt and bow tie, but inevitably showed up in several iterations over the course of the night.

William Dafoe and Steven Yeun both arrived wearing head-to-toe black, pairing their suits with black shirts and black ties, while tennis star Roger Federer kept it old school in a cream jacket and black tie.

This is the Oscars, however, so outfits also arrived with a twist, such as ditching the tie altogether and wearing the shirt open-necked as seen on Chris Hemsworth and Mahershala Ali – enough to have the purists up in arms – while Mark Ruffalo matched his suit with a red badge calling for a Gaza ceasefire.

Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo, who is wearing a red badge calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. AFP

The ultimate in dressing down was actor Donald Glover, who arrived at the Vanity Fair party not only open-necked, but also open-shirted.

Coloured suiting was in evidence seen as a deep chocolate suit on Matthew McConaughey, and a sharp double-breasted mulberry one on Ke Huy Quan.

John Krasinski went for head-to-toe cream and white, while influencer Ian Boggs was spotted in a cropped pink suit.

READ MORE Emirati Hadban twins at Milan Men's Fashion Week

Robert Downey Jr wore a suit with serious power shoulders and what look like flared trousers, while Bradley Cooper teamed his suit with the ultimate accessory, his mother.

Bradley Cooper and his mother Gloria Campano at the Oscars. AP

Barbie star Ryan Gosling went one better, and brought both his mother and his sister.

Amid the razor-sharp suits, an honourable mention must go to musician Slash, who arrived dressed exactly as normal, in leather, a top hat and dark glasses, While he does not score any points for thinking outside the box, there is something to be said for sartorial consistency.