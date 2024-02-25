SAG Awards fashion: Movie and TV stars swap picket signs for red carpet looks

Hollywood actors gathered in Los Angeles on Saturday night for the prestigious Screen Actors Guild Awards.

It's the first time members of Sag-Aftra, the union that represents about 120,000 performers, including A-list stars, have gathered after their months-long strike. It was not only a night to celebrate their hard-fought gains from studios, but also their colleagues.

And for the first time in the Sag Awards's 30 years, the event was streamed globally on Netflix, in what will likely be a boost in viewers and prestige for a show usually seen as an important Academy Award indicator.

On the red carpet, the mood was jubilant.

Ali Wong, who won an award for her work on the Netflix limited series Beef, offered one of the most fashionable looks of the night in a sculptural laser-cut Iris van Herpen haute couture gown featuring cascading strands of white diamond cut-outs.

America Ferrera, a member of the nominated cast of summer blockbuster Barbie, also embraced the classic colour combination in a black Dior gown with a sheer white off-the-shoulder drape and diamond choker.

Barbie star America Ferrera in Dior. Getty Images

"It feels kind of like a princess, fairy-tale moment," Ferrera said.

Her fellow Barbie cast member Ariana Greenblatt stunned in a strapless burgundy velvet Vera Wang princess ball gown.

And nominee Selena Gomez, who stars in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, smouldered in a sparkling white Versace gown that hugged her curves.

Selena Gomez in a Versace gown. Reuters

Jennifer Aniston, who was a nominee as part of the cast of The Morning Show, also presented a lifetime achievement award to Barbra Streisand. Aniston was dressed for the moment in a breathtaking silver gown with spaghetti straps and a high slit.

Carey Mulligan, nominated for playing Leonard Bernstein's wife Felicia in Maestro, wore a strapless liquid gold Armani gown.

Margot Robbie, who is nominated for her portrayal of the famous doll, is definitely still in her Barbie fashion era, wearing a Schiaparelli black mini-dress with a dramatic drape of pink fabric from shoulder to floor and wrapped around her waist.

Margot Robbie in a Schiaparelli black mini-dress with pink ruffles. Reuters

Brie Larson, a nominee for limited series Lessons in Chemistry, glowed in a two-piece pale pink Versace ensemble – a long-sleeved body-con crop top paired with a flowing ball skirt, her long blonde curls loose.

READ MORE Grammys 2024: Best red carpet looks from Taylor Swift to Dua Lipa

She told reporters that the outfit was inspired by a picture of supermodel Claudia Schiffer.

Oppenheimer continued its streak, winning the top prize for outstanding cast, along with awards for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. Already a winner at the Golden Globes and the Baftas, the Christopher Nolan biopic's winnings only add to the momentum, the lead Academy Awards nominee with 13 nods.

Agencies contributed to this report