Grammys 2024: Best red carpet looks from Taylor Swift to Dua Lipa

Stars have turned out en masse for the music industry's biggest night of the year, the 2024 Grammy Awards.

From Taylor Swift to Dua Lipa, some of the biggest names in the business turned out for the Los Angeles awards ceremony, which recognises achievements in music from the past year.

Swift, who is about to embark on the international leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour, wore a white Schiaparelli Couture gown, with a dramatic leg slit and black opera gloves.

Also in white were singer Kat Graham, who wore a structured Stephane Rolland piece, and Olivia Rodrigo, who opted for a vintage Atelier Versace gown from the label's 1995 spring/summer collection.

Rodrigo wasn't the only star to wear a vintage piece, with singer Caroline Polachek donning a red and black Olivier Theyskens design from the Belgian designer's 1998 autumn/winter collection, and Oprah in vintage Valentino couture to introduce Fantasia Barrino's Tina Turner tribute.

On the other end of the colour scale were Mark Ronson and wife Grace Gummer, who co-ordinated in all-black Gucci, and Sofia Richie, who wore floor-length black Saint Laurent.

Singer Dua Lipa wore custom Courreges, which featured chain mail-style metal work and had “Joan of Arc energy,” according to the singer. Her look was completed with Tiffany & Co jewellery.