Dubai Fashion Week takes to Times Square as it leapfrogs New York showcase

Cementing its place on the global fashion stage, Dubai Fashion Week announced its coming show in New York’s Times Square.

Stretching several storeys high, an enormous billboard revealed the dates for the autumn/winter showcase, which will begin on February 4.

And in a bid to capture increased interest, the new dates mean Dubai Fashion Week will take place ahead of New York Fashion Week, which traditionally begins each event season.

"By shifting the dates, we position ourselves strategically before New York Fashion Week, creating an optimal window for global visibility and buyers attendance," says Mohammed Aqra, chief strategy officer of the Arab Fashion Council.

Khadija Al Bastaki, senior vice president of Dubai Design District, explains: “The world is really beginning to see the incredible talent, creativity, diversity and opportunity that Dubai offers the global fashion industry.

She adds: "We are moving our autumn/winter dates forward ensuring our designers can attract and engage potential buyers and investors earlier in the fiscal year."

Naomi Campbell with Malaysian designers Rizman Nordin and Ruzaini Jamil at Dubai Fashion Week in October. EPA

Like its contemporaries in New York, London, Milan and Paris, which are known as the "big four", Dubai Fashion Week is an industry-only event and will showcase regional talent to lure an international audience.

Participating labels are yet to be unveiled. However, past names include the likes of Mrs Keepa, Dima Ayad, Michael Cinco and Hussein Bazaza.

This year's event will mark a partnership between Dubai Design District and the Arab Fashion Council. It aims to establish Dubai on the global fashion network, among the roster of fashion's big four.

The event made headlines in October during its spring/summer 2024 showcase after American brand Carolina Herrara brought a presentation to the region for the first time, while Naomi Campbell took to the runway for the Malaysian label Rizman Ruzaini.