Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Margot Robbie lead star-studded Variety gala

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex joined a host of famous faces at the annual Power of Women gala on Thursday.

Hosted by Variety magazine in Los Angeles, the evening celebrated female achievements with awards handed out across several categories.

From left, Dua Lipa, Margot Robbie and Ariana Greenblatt at the gala. AP

This year, Margot Robbie was a recipient. The actress, as well as producers Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara, were recognised for Barbie, which Robbie starred in.

Emily Blunt received the Alumni Award for her work helping children to overcome stuttering. Others awarded include Carey Mulligan, RnB artist Fantasia Barrino and singer Billie Eilish, who also performed What Was I Made For? with her brother Finneas.

The awards were handed out by Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio and Dua Lipa, who told Variety what it was like to record the summer hit Dance the Night for Barbie.

“It’s a dream to be part of such a mammoth movie. The whole energy behind the film, the meaning behind it, the solidarity between women ... It's been beautiful to see.”

The duchess, who received an award at last year's ceremony, joined the likes of Riley Keough, Greta Lee, Sofia Carson and Ariana Greenblatt on the red carpet.

The production company Archewell, run by the duchess and her husband Prince Harry, is expected to announce new projects soon.