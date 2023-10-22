How to stream the Miss Universe 2023 swimsuit and national costume rounds

Miss Universe will livestream the preliminary and national costume rounds next month, ahead of the coronation night on November 18.

Now in its 72nd year, the global competition, one of the most-watched beauty pageants, will be held in El Salvador this year, with events taking place over a number of weeks.

Fans will be able to livestream the preliminary competition on November 15 at 8pm EST (4am UAE) and the national costume round on November 16 at 9pm EST (5am UAE).

The preliminary competition is when all the contestants are introduced, and will consist of the evening gown and swimsuit competition. The national costume round, one of the most colourful segments of the competition, is when contestants showcase their respective country's cultures and traditions through creative outfits.

While the swimsuit round still exists, it is not mandatory for Miss Universe contestants to wear bikinis on stage. At the Miss Universe 2021 pageant for example, Bahrain representative Manar Nadeem Deyani was greeted with loud cheers during the swimsuit round when she walked out in a fully covered and flowing activewear outfit.

Miss Universe has partnered with Live Bash for the livestream, giving fans the opportunity to watch all the action live from anywhere in the world. It will cost $5 per livestream and will be available on missuniverse.livebash.com. The rights for the live finale on November 18, however, will be sold to different broadcasters around the world.

More than 85 countries are set to be represented at this year's pageant, where reigning Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel from the USA will crown her successor on the final night.

The Middle East will be represented by three Arab women, Lebanon's Maya Aboul Hosn, Egypt's Mohra Tantawy and Bahrain's Lujane Yacoub.

Hosn, 25, a radio and television personality, recently made it to the Top 10 fan favourites so far. Online voting is now open via the Miss Universe app, where fans can pick their favourite contestants. The contestant who earns the most votes gets an automatic placement in the semi-finals.