Enhypen, Ryan Gosling and Kylie Jenner among celebrities spotted at Milan Fashion Week

Outside the Prada show at Milan Fashion Week, K-pop fans are corralled on the opposite side of the street, yet their screams still drown everything out.

A surge in volume announces the arrival of members of the K-pop boy band Enhypen, eclipsing the excitement for Kylie Jenner, Scarlett Johansson and Emma Watson combined. Others, such as British actor Benedict Cumberbatch slipped into the show. Even Ryan Gosling arrived quietly.

Kylie Jenner at the Prada show. Getty Images

Few stars can now summon the sheer frenzied devotion of K-pop fans, who will brave all types of weather to roar their approval for their favourite acts.

In central Milan, Kanye West was spotted at a Giuseppe Zanotti event, triggering a rush of people waving cameras and gridlocking traffic, but elsewhere, celebrities slipped in and out of events without too much fuss.

Julia Roberts attends the Gucci spring/summer 2024 fashion show. Reuters

The Gucci show drew the likes Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey, Ozark star Julia Garner and Academy Award-winner Julia Roberts. Meanwhile, Fendi had famous faces such as Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Game of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie. Gigi Hadid attended the Max Mara show, but so far, no one has been a match for the K-pop stars.

Milan Fashion Week runs until Monday