Princess Diana's black sheep jumper sells for more than $1.1m at Sotheby's auction

The famous black sheep jumper worn by Princess Diana has sold for a record sum at Sotheby's in New York.

The jumper, which she wore at a polo match in 1981 while engaged to the future King Charles III, sold for £920,000 ($1.14 million) after 15 minutes of bidding.

It is the most expensive jumper ever sold at auction. The sweater was originally estimated to be sold for somewhere between $50,000 and $80,000.

#AuctionUpdate: Frenzied bidding pushed Princess Diana's historic black sheep Warm & Wonderful sweater to sell at $1.1 million today in our inaugural Fashion Icons auction at #SothebysNewYork. pic.twitter.com/zyUYfuuS3Q — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) September 14, 2023

The knit piece was created by the label Warm & Wonderful, and features rows of white sheep contrasted with a solitary black sheep in the front.

READ MORE Middle East-infused boutique favoured by Princess Diana brings down the curtain

The label was requested by Buckingham Palace to secure a replacement after Diana's original jumper was damaged.

She wore the replacement jumper at a 1983 polo match.

Diana's sweater was part of Sotheby's Fashion Icons auction, which also included a dress worn by former US first lady Michelle Obama, as well as garments worn by actresses Kate Winslett and Sarah Jessica Parker.