Princess Diana's black sheep jumper sells for more than $1.1m at Sotheby's auction

The historic black sheep jumper worn by Princess Diana on display at Sotheby's in London.

Sep 15, 2023
The famous black sheep jumper worn by Princess Diana has sold for a record sum at Sotheby's in New York.

The jumper, which she wore at a polo match in 1981 while engaged to the future King Charles III, sold for £920,000 ($1.14 million) after 15 minutes of bidding.

It is the most expensive jumper ever sold at auction. The sweater was originally estimated to be sold for somewhere between $50,000 and $80,000.

The knit piece was created by the label Warm & Wonderful, and features rows of white sheep contrasted with a solitary black sheep in the front.

The label was requested by Buckingham Palace to secure a replacement after Diana's original jumper was damaged.

She wore the replacement jumper at a 1983 polo match.

Diana's sweater was part of Sotheby's Fashion Icons auction, which also included a dress worn by former US first lady Michelle Obama, as well as garments worn by actresses Kate Winslett and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Updated: September 15, 2023, 2:24 PM
